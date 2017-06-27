TACOM LCMC Commander visits logistics leaders

Photo By Sgt. Neysa Canfield | Maj. Gen. Clark W. LeMasters, Jr., commander for U.S. Army U.S. Army Tank-automotive...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Neysa Canfield | Maj. Gen. Clark W. LeMasters, Jr., commander for U.S. Army U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Life Cycle Management Command, goes over the capabilities of TACOM LCMC, June 26, 2017, during a leader professional development at Wilson Theater on Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The LPD included leaders from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Sustainment Brigade, 101st Abn. Div. and Army Field Support Battalion-Campbell. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Neysa Canfield/101st SBDE Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – The commander for U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Life Cycle Management Command, Maj. Gen. Clark W. LeMasters, Jr., visited the logistics leaders of Fort Campbell, cohosted by the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Sustainment Brigade, 101st Abn. Div. and Army Field Support Battalion-Campbell, June 26-27, here.



TACOM LCMC “is responsible for the complete life cycle management of vehicles, equipment, weaponry, and support systems used by U.S. Soldiers on the ground from production, deployment to disposal,” according the TACOM LCMC official website.



LeMasters began his visit by holding a luncheon with the senior logisticians throughout the installation.



“It is really important for me to understand what Fort Campbell is struggling with,” said LeMasters. “It’s valuable for me to come see and hear what problems there may be, so we can make changes accordingly to make it easier for the Soldiers.”



LeMasters also held a leader professional development session at Wilson Theater for all logisticians throughout the installation to include a separate session with the senior logistics warrant officers.



He discussed system and maintenance trends affecting TACOM managed fleets on Fort Campbell and evaluation and promotion board trends affecting the warrant officer corps.



He also covered the capabilities of TACOM LCMC and emphasized the importance of leadership and preparing young Soldiers for leadership positions.

“My concern is as we look at the future of the Army and the leaders we have, we need to invest time into each and every one of them to lead and mentor them,” said LeMasters. “This way, we can be sure we have the best leaders we can, to win every fight.”



As a new lieutenant in the Army, 2nd Lt. Alicia Portee, the assistant logistics officer for the 101st Abn. Div. Sust. Bde., found LeMasters’ forum helpful, she said.



I gained a lot of information about TACOM and what step I might want to take next in my career, she said.



Portee, who arrived to Fort Campbell and to the brigade earlier this year, took some advice from LeMasters LPD that she believes will help her in the future.



“[Maj. Gen. LeMasters] talked about understanding a problem before jumping to conclusions, and I found that to be great advice,” said Portee.



Portee said she enjoyed the LPD, especially from a senior officer in the Army.



“It really helps us, the lieutenants, know what next step to take and how a general made it to where he is now starting as a second lieutenant,” she said.