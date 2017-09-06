101st Human Resource Co. to support postal mission in Kosovo

Photo By Sgt. Neysa Canfield | Soldiers from the 101st Human Resource Company, 101st Special Troops Battalion, 101st...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Neysa Canfield | Soldiers from the 101st Human Resource Company, 101st Special Troops Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Sustainment Brigade, 101st Abn. Div., bid farewell to a team of human resource Soldiers from their company, June 9, 2017, before they depart for their nine-month deployment to Kosovo. The team will provide postal support at the Army Postal Office in Kosovo. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Neysa Canfield/101st SBDE Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – Soldiers and Families from the 101st Human Resource Company, 101st Special Troops Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Sustainment Brigade, 101st Abn. Div., gathered June 9, here, to bid farewell to a team of human resource Soldiers, deploying to Kosovo.



The team, who will deploy for nine months, will support the main military post office in Kosovo by conducting postal operations, according to Capt. Andrew Hoffmann, commander for the 101st HR Co., 101st STB.



“[The Soldiers] will be running the main [Army Post Office] hub out of Kosovo and distributing out to other APOs in the area,” explained Hoffmann “We did as much training as we could, such as postal exercises, to prepare them for the mission.”



Hoffmann said he knows that his Soldiers are executing an important mission in Kosovo that will impact others who are deployed.



“Mail is always a morale booster,” said Hoffmann. “I know [these Soldiers] are bringing a positive atmosphere to that area by ensuring mail is received and distributed.”



Like Hoffmann, Staff Sgt. Carlos Montes, the incoming custodian of postal effects in Kosovo, understands the importance of his and his Soldiers’ roles when they arrive to Kosovo and is ready to get started.



“This will be my first time doing a postal mission, but my team and I are excited and motivated to be selected to execute it,” said Montes. “I have an outstanding team with me, and although we are sad to leave our families behind, we are ready to execute.”



As Montes and his team, make their way to Kosovo, Staff Sgt. Roderick B. Thornton, the current custodian of postal effects in Kosovo, awaits his return to the United States.



“It has been a very satisfying mission,” said Thornton, who has been deployed to Kosovo since November 2016. “I’m very happy I was selected for it, and this is an experience I will carry and apply throughout the rest of my military career and life.”



As his time nears the end in Kosovo, Thornton had some advice for the team about to replace him and his Soldiers.



“I would advise them to have an ‘attitude of gratitude’ because attitude is what makes all the difference,” Thornton said. “The key is creating a good work environment through constant communication, genuine care, and desire to help build the Soldier personally and professionally, the better their attitude the better their deployment will be.”



Hoffmann, who has commanded the company for over eight months, had nothing but positive things to say about his team overseas.



“They are doing exceptionally well,” said Hoffmann. “Every Soldier has stated that they have gained a lot from this experience and now I have a line of Soldiers begging to part of this mission, and as a commander that’s always great to see.”