2CR builds bridges of friendship in Macedonia

Photo By Pfc. Nicholas Vidro | A US Army M1126 Stryker, belonging to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, is guided across the Macedonian border by a Macedonian soldier at Deve Bair Border Crossing Station, Macedonia on July 28, 2017. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment is currently driving by convoy through Macedonia as a part of Dragoon Guardian, an offshoot of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which is a NATO mission involving the US and Europe in a combined effort to strengthen bonds of friendship and to deter aggression. (Photo taken by Pfc. Nicholas Vidro, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment).

SKOPJE, Macedonia – As music fills the streets of downtown Skopje on a Saturday evening, the Soldiers of the Regimental Engineering Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment pull in under the city's Arc de Triomphe to put on a static display for the people of Macedonia on July 29th, 2017.



The Regimental Engineering Squadron is currently in country as a part of Dragoon Guardian, which is an offshoot of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a NATO mission involving the US and Europe in a combined effort to strengthen bonds of friendship and to deter aggression.



Lt. Col. Mark Himes, commander of the Regimental Engineering Squadron, 2 CR, spoke on the interaction his troops have experienced with their Macedonian counterparts.



“The soldiers we've trained with so far are very skilled and we look forward to continuing our training over the next 10 days,” he said.



The squadron has been making its way through different countries for the past few weeks, and only crossed the border into Macedonia the day before. Macedonia is the last stop for the soldiers before they return to Germany.



Capt. Andrew Reed, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, RES, 2 CR, shared his thoughts on the mission to date.



“This is a road march that started in Grafenwoehr, Germany. It took us through Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, and finally to Macedonia,” he said.



According to Reed, the journey will have covered almost 2,000 kilometers before the Soldiers return to their garrison in Germany



The event showcased US and Macedonian soldiers working together closely in the public eye, and gave US Soldiers a chance to meet their hosts up close. Among the vehicles on display to local citizens were variants of the Stryker Interim Armored Vehicle and some US and Macedonian construction vehicles.



As the streets surrounding the Arc de Triomphe filled to capacity, people from different walks of life and all ages laughed and talked freely with the Soldiers present. Reed joked about some of the experiences he has had along the way, culminating at the static display.



“The biggest challenge has been the heat. We've crossed several borders, but everyone has been very welcoming and made things as easy as they can to get through. It's been great,” he said.