Lines from Lines builds a picture for Battle Group Poland

Battle Group Poland U.S. Soldier, Sgt. Luis Garcia Velez draws in his sketch book in Bemowo Piskie Training Area June 9. Garcia is a Stryker vehicle commander with Eagle Troop and is stationed in Poland along with other battle group U.S., U.K. and Romanian soldiers in support of NATO's enhanced Forward Presence.

Sgt Luis Eduardo Garcia-Velez, Eagle Trp. 1st Plt. 2nd Sqd.

When I was around 4 or 5, I went to art school when I was 9. Since then I been perfecting this

It’s my way to relax, to take all the stress out of my body and everything

Since I join the military actually, I never stop drawing

6 years

About a month and a half ago it was a competition for the battle group design. Each troop had to give one design to the SCO, and they were going to pick one out of all of them. Well mine got picked, and then, well apparently the CSM and SCO like it so much, that they wanted to make it a mural, and that how I ended up drawing and painting my design down at the squadron

I like to draw different things, like landscape, pretty much mostly landscape. And stuff like that, not so much people, mostly faces, I’m not really good at it.

The first, small sketch of the drawing, the CO actually like it so that’s why I made the one down at the squadron.

Active duty, no, I plan to get out of the military to continue my studies, mechanical engineering.

I like the draw, I love to draw, and it actually take all the stress out of me every time I draw, create something on paper and all that stuff, but when I turn that into actual job, with time lines and this stuff, it turns a hobby and something I use to relax into an actual job, so I keep them separately.

I have 2 sketch book, one is stuff that comes from my head, like sci-fi and stuff like that, and the other one is a smaller sketch book which I bring to the field or whenever we go out, and I just do quick simple drawing of the places we are at in the field, like a little bit of off time, I can grab my sketch book, draw something real quick, mostly what I see, the guys just relaxing, sitting on the ground, or cleaning their weapons and stuff like that.

Drawing has been the only way to relax before I join the military.