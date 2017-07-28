How Power Production technicians help save lives.

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — (July 27, 2017) – The 134th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Power Production team is training on aircraft barrier systems during their two-week deployed field training here.

The annual DFT is an opportunity for Airmen to travel to a different location and train on equipment they don't get the chance to train on during the standard two-day drill at the 134th.

“It’s really important for us to get this two weeks out here,” said Staff Sgt. William Frosell, an electrical power production technician for the 134th CES. “We are able to not only build camaraderie and get to know our teammates a little better to become a more cohesive unit, but this training we are getting here we cant get anywhere else in the United States Air Force and that is just a great opportunity for us.”

The Mobile Air Craft Arresting System BAK-12 is a barrier system used to stop aircraft in an emergency, which will not allow the pilot to stop. Most of our Air Force fighters are fitted with a hook used to snag a cable that is stretched across the runway and connects to the MAAS. It then uses a braking system to slow down the aircraft.

“The MAAS BAK-12 can be installed permanently on a runway or can be used on a trailer, which allows it to become mobile,” said Dennis. “The general purpose of this equipment is to stop fighter planes in the event of a hydraulic emergency, to save the pilots life and to save the aircraft.”

One opportunity is training on the MAAS BAK-12, a piece of equipment not located at the 134th. It is significant because if 134th Airmen were deployed overseas they could be required to work on this life-saving equipment. Traveling to JBER in Alaska is a chance for them to complete the training they need.

“The barrier systems that belong to the Pacific Air Forces must have depot-level maintenance completed every 10 years,” said Master Sgt. Scott Dennis, 134th CES power production NCOIC. “This changeout process gives us a unique opportunity to train because we don't have this system on our base due to being a heavy aircraft unit. So, to come here to Alaska and get to work on these systems is ideal.”

With such an important mission, the maintenance on this equipment all done by hand and it is completed in six stages.

“The maintenance is completed somewhat like an assembly line where it goes through stages,” said Dennis. “You take it apart, you clean it up, you sand blast it, Inspect it, you paint it, then you put it all back together. It’s really a neat setup.”

The training provided here on cutting edge machines like the MAAS is what allows Tennessee Airmen to continue their legacy of supporting the Air Force mission and bringing airmen home safe.

