Army Reserve command boosts readiness through physical security training

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command hosted the Physical Inspector Officer Training Course July 12-13 at the Timmermann Center here.



The physical security students received training on protection of sensitive items such as weapons and night-vision goggles, proper control of keys and other access-control devices, and structural standards for Army Reserve facilities.



“This training leveraged the vast experience of the 99th RSC’s five physical security inspectors in educating over 50 physical security officers from more than a dozen Army Reserve Organizational, Functional, Training and Support commands,” explained Don Carter, 99th RSC director of Emergency Services.



“Attacks on domestic military facilities as recently as the bombing of the Air Force recruiting station in Topeka, Kansas, emphasize the importance of well-trained and vigilant physical security officers,” he added.



The two-day, introductory level course was designed to provide newly assigned physical security officers the tools they need to establish, manage and maintain a physical security program for their units at home station.



“Everyone here will come away with a working knowledge of how to maintain their program,” said Greg Pavick, 99th RSC physical security specialist. “They can maintain their property and equipment in a state that maintains a high degree of readiness.”



For Army Reserve Soldiers and units, maintaining a high level of readiness is the key to ensuring America’s Army Reserve remain the most capable, combat-ready and lethal federal reserve force in the history of the nation.



“I’ve worked in physical security on the civilian side for over 15 years,” said Wanda Merkel, unit administrator and S-1 for the 340th Military Police Battalion who also serves as a master sergeant with the 412th Engineer Company. “I’ve done this class before and it’s very informative; I’ve sent two TPU Soldiers here so they can get the knowledge.”



For more information about the 99th RSC, visit http://www.usar.army.mil/Commands/Support/99th-RSC/.