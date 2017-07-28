Get a head start on Alaska PFD

“[When logging into] MyPay to view previous LESes, it only goes as far as 12 months,” said Tech. Sgt. Kinsie Bradstreet, 673d Comptroller Squadron financial services flight noncommissioned officer. “So when we reach January 2018, service members will no longer have access to the December 2016 LES.”



The PFD website, service members must arrive in Alaska on or before December 31, 2016, before the qualifying year and must claim Alaska as their state of legal residence.



“To my knowledge, the first time they get here they have to change their state of residence with the intent of retiring making Alaska as their permanent home of record to qualify,” the Sandpoint, Idaho native said. “They have to provide a copy of the LES so they can prove that they did that.



“Members wait the very last minute to file for their PFD and come to finance to request their LES,” Bradstreet said. “To minimize the wait time, service members can do that on the DFAS website.”



Airmen from the 673d CPTS customer service will take an average of 10 minutes or more to go through the process to print just one LES.



“As soon as we have multiple people coming in and requesting those, it takes so much time,” said Bradstreet. “We just ask members to help themselves and start printing them, so it’s beneficial to the members to be proactive and not run into any issues [or delay filing].”



If members have a question and need the answer right away, Bradstreet advises them to go on the virtual finance on the Air Force Portal.



“This is a good site to visit,” said Bradstreet. “A lot of the questions we get from an email or the phone are already available on the website. But we are also here to help them. If we can get the word out we can minimize the wait time because PFD is a big deal in Alaska for both JBER and Eielson Air Force Base.”



For more information about the PFD, visit https://pfd.alaska.gov/Eligibility/Military-Eligibility.

