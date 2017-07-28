Face of the Force: Pfc. Christian Lara-Garcia

Courtesy Photo | TRONDHEIM, Norway – U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | TRONDHEIM, Norway – U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, and 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, MARFORRES, rush to save an overturned kayaker in the Nidelva River during a culture day throughout Trondheim, Norway, June 18, 2017. Pfc. Christian Lara-Garcia, a light armored vehicle mechanic with 4th LAR, took charge and was the first to react, pulling the woman from the river. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS – Marines run to the sound of chaos. Whether deployed to a foreign country or at home, Marines are always there to lend a hand.



Pfc. Christian Lara-Garcia, a light armored vehicle mechanic with Delta Company, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, did just that when he saved a woman struggling in an overturned kayak in the Nidelva River in Trondheim, Norway, during his annual training on June 18, 2017.



“I didn’t really think anything,” said Lara-Garcia. “I didn’t expect anything like that to happen, I just did what I felt I was supposed to do.”



Lara-Garcia was in Norway attached to Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, MARFORRES, conducting maintenance on vehicles throughout Norway.



On that fateful Sunday, Lara-Garcia, along with Marines from his unit, participated in a culture day throughout Trondheim.



When walking near the Nidelva River, the Marines heard cries for help coming from a nearby dock. At a distance, they saw an overturned kayak and a woman clinging onto the dock unable to pull herself out of the water. Without hesitation, Lara-Garcia immediately reacted to the situation. With the help of another Marine, Lara-Garcia jumped a fence, ran toward the woman in distress and threw a flotation tube to her, quickly pulling her to safety and saving the day.



“Although there was little risk to himself, Lara-Garcia assisted in what could have been a hazardous situation while others stood by doing nothing,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Maston, an inspector-instructor with CLB-451.



Ever since he was a child, Lara-Garcia knew he wanted to be a Marine. He joined the Marine Corps Reserve to serve his country while also staying at home to help his mother with her health issues.



He never imagined that his career in the Marine Corps Reserve would take him to Norway or put him in a lifesaving position.



Lara-Garcia maintains a modest position on his rescue, justifying that he did what any other Marine would’ve done.



“She needed help so I helped,” said Lara-Garcia “I don’t expect anything in return. I just did what I was supposed to do. As long as the lady and the other people are ok, that’s all I need.”



Continuing his dream of being a U.S. Marine, Lara-Garcia looks forward to progressing in his life and career while lending a helping hand to anyone in need.