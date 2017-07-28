(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Face of the Force: Pfc. Christian Lara-Garcia

    Face of the Force: Pfc. Christian Lara-Garcia

    Courtesy Photo | TRONDHEIM, Norway – U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat...... read more read more

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2017

    Story by Lance Cpl. Niles Lee 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    NEW ORLEANS – Marines run to the sound of chaos. Whether deployed to a foreign country or at home, Marines are always there to lend a hand.

    Pfc. Christian Lara-Garcia, a light armored vehicle mechanic with Delta Company, 4th Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, did just that when he saved a woman struggling in an overturned kayak in the Nidelva River in Trondheim, Norway, during his annual training on June 18, 2017.

    “I didn’t really think anything,” said Lara-Garcia. “I didn’t expect anything like that to happen, I just did what I felt I was supposed to do.”

    Lara-Garcia was in Norway attached to Combat Logistics Battalion 451, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, MARFORRES, conducting maintenance on vehicles throughout Norway.

    On that fateful Sunday, Lara-Garcia, along with Marines from his unit, participated in a culture day throughout Trondheim.

    When walking near the Nidelva River, the Marines heard cries for help coming from a nearby dock. At a distance, they saw an overturned kayak and a woman clinging onto the dock unable to pull herself out of the water. Without hesitation, Lara-Garcia immediately reacted to the situation. With the help of another Marine, Lara-Garcia jumped a fence, ran toward the woman in distress and threw a flotation tube to her, quickly pulling her to safety and saving the day.

    “Although there was little risk to himself, Lara-Garcia assisted in what could have been a hazardous situation while others stood by doing nothing,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Maston, an inspector-instructor with CLB-451.

    Ever since he was a child, Lara-Garcia knew he wanted to be a Marine. He joined the Marine Corps Reserve to serve his country while also staying at home to help his mother with her health issues.

    He never imagined that his career in the Marine Corps Reserve would take him to Norway or put him in a lifesaving position.

    Lara-Garcia maintains a modest position on his rescue, justifying that he did what any other Marine would’ve done.

    “She needed help so I helped,” said Lara-Garcia “I don’t expect anything in return. I just did what I was supposed to do. As long as the lady and the other people are ok, that’s all I need.”

    Continuing his dream of being a U.S. Marine, Lara-Garcia looks forward to progressing in his life and career while lending a helping hand to anyone in need.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2017
    Date Posted: 07.28.2017 13:18
    Story ID: 242969
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Face of the Force: Pfc. Christian Lara-Garcia, by LCpl Niles Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    4th mlg
    save
    4th Marine logistics group
    combat logistics battalion
    Norway
    kayak
    4th LAR
    4th Marine Division
    4th Mardiv
    Marine Forces Reserve
    MFR
    Trondheim
    clb 451
    Niles Lee
    Nidelva River
    4th Light armored vehicle
    Lara-Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT