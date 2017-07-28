CIWT Announces Sailor and Instructors of the Quarter

Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) announced its 2017 third quarter Instructors of the Quarter (IOQ) and Sailor of the Quarter (SOQ), July 28.



CIWT selected Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 2nd Class Jonathan Cope as its Junior IOQ; Electronics Technician 1st Class Brenton Fields as its Midgrade IOQ; Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Robert Gilbert as its Senior IOQ; and Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Genesis Reyes as its Sailor of the Quarter. They are all assigned to CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon, Georgia.



"I couldn't be prouder of our folks,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Lester, the officer in charge of CIWT Detachment Fort Gordon. Lester went on to say that strong leadership, knowing their Sailors and proper motivation are keys to success for his team.



Cope serves as a Persian Farsi Apprentice Cryptologic Language Program (ACLP) instructor. In the last quarter, he led one course convene as the primary instructor for the 10 week course. He led two chief petty officers and delivered 250 hours of instruction to seven Sailors. He also serves as a divisional fitness leader and as the detachment’s assistant CPR program coordinator.



Fields instructs the Strategic Satellite Communications Maintenance Course. He serves as the division leading petty officer for the course, leading six instructors who delivered 1,021 hours of instruction to 84 students with zero attrition. He also serves as an assistant command career counselor and as a departmental fitness leader.



Gilbert serves as the Arabic ACLP course supervisor. In the last quarter, he led four instructors providing 520 hours of instruction to 19 Sailors. He devoted 76 hours to researching and revising five lessons and 13 exams. He delivered 203 hours of instruction to nine first-term Arabic language analysts. Gilbert also serves as the command equal opportunity officer and senior watch officer.



Reyes serves as the detachment’s Naval Military Training leading petty officer. She provides physical fitness training, inspections and naval heritage training to first-term Sailors. Reyes also serves as an assistant command fitness leader. She oversaw 118 hours of divisional physical training sessions and 29 hours of command physical training. Her efforts resulted in zero failures during the previous physical readiness test cycle. Her other duties include assistant command equal opportunity officer, training petty officer and SAPR victim advocate.



