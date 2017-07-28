RIDES supports military families through therapeutic horse riding

Photo By Airman 1st Class Beaux Hebert | Camerin Lewis, stepdaughter to 2nd Lt. Andrew Secules of the 14th Student Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Beaux Hebert | Camerin Lewis, stepdaughter to 2nd Lt. Andrew Secules of the 14th Student Squadron, brushes and grooms a horse while waiting to ride July 21, 2017, in Caledonia, Mississippi. The horses must be groomed before riding to prevent injury, and it also gives riders a chance to bond with the horse. Exceptional Family Member Program members from Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, were able to participate in a therapeutic horse riding session provided by the Riding to Improve Development, Esteem, Strength and Spirit Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Beaux Hebert) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Exceptional Family Member Program from Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, embarked on a therapeutic horse-riding experience with the help of volunteers from the Riding to Improve, Development, Esteem, Strength and Spirit Program July 21 in Caledonia.



The 14th Force Support Squadron applied for EFMP members to attend the camp and was allotted funds for the event by the Air Force Personnel Center.



“This is such a great program,” said Jillian Secules, wife of 2nd Lt. Andrew Secules from the 14th Student Squadron. “The kids get to connect with the animals and it is therapy for them and the horses.”



Children started the day by brushing and grooming horses to prepare them for riding. Grooming helps prevent injury to horses by removing dirt and sweat before placing a saddle on the horse.



Children then split into two groups after the grooming. The first group put on helmets and rode around in an arena with small obstacles while the other group stayed busy either making arts and crafts, or continued grooming the horses.



RIDES volunteers and parents assisted the children as they rode around the arena.



Some RIDES volunteers also have special needs and the program allows both riders and volunteers a chance to push past their disabilities. The program is dedicated to providing a therapeutic outlet for riders, volunteers and family members.



“The volunteers really enjoy helping the riders,” said Patty Hudgins, the RIDES Program Director. “It brings immediate pleasure to the volunteers and the riders and it is a blessing to watch the riders interact with the horses.”



Therapeutic horse riding is one way the 14th FSS assists EFMP members. The squadron picks regular events that allow EFMP members a chance to enjoy themselves and in the process receive therapy for their disability. There are also educational opportunities available where guest speakers talk with EFMP families about how to live with and care for their family members.