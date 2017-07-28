The 219th Security Forces Squadron Thrives as Practices Evolve in Missile Field Security

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. David Lipp | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tanner Hart, of the 219th Security Forces Squadron, opens...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. David Lipp | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tanner Hart, of the 219th Security Forces Squadron, opens the door to a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), commonly known as a Humvee, as he prepares to leave a missile alert facility in the Minot Air Force Base missile field complex, near Minot, N.D., June 15, 2017. He is a member of the North Dakota Air National Guard training and working seamlessly, side-by-side with U.S. Air Force active duty security forces members of the 91st Missile Wing as they maintain security standards in the missile fields. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp/Released) see less | View Image Page

The North Dakota Air National Guard’s 219th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) performed an important, real-world, operational mission at the Minot Air Force Base (AFB) missile field complex for their annual training this year along-side their active duty counterparts demonstrating the effectiveness of the U.S. Air Force total force concept.

From June 3 to 22, the 219th SFS assumed full responsibility for the security of the missile alert facility (MAF) and its associated launch facilities, located near Minot, North Dakota, while simultaneously conducting training for drill status Guard (DSG) members.

The U.S. Military nuclear triad, which includes submarines, bombers and Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), provides an umbrella of defense for the U.S. and its NATO partners around the world. Two of the three legs of the triad are located at the Minot AFB. The 219th SFS contributes to the security of some of the nation’s most important defense assets at the base.

“The number one priority of the Secretary of Defense is nuclear deterrence, which is why there is a very heavy commitment to securing nuclear assets, and we play a role in that,” said Capt. Greg Goodman, 219th Security Forces Officer.

Each year the 219th Security Forces Squadron conducts the annual training period for its DSGs, who work seamlessly, side-by-side, with full-time active guard and reserve (AGR) members of the NDANG, as well as active-duty U.S. Air Force security forces members assigned to the Minot Air Force Base 91st Missile Wing performing their real-world mission.

“The 219th SFS epitomizes the strength and enduring nature of the total force relationship between Fargo’s 119th Wing and Minot’s 91st Missile Wing,” said Col. Britt Hatley, 119th Wing Commander.

The integration of the 219th SFS Air National Guard personnel and the 91st Missile Wing U.S. Air Force active-duty personnel is considered a potential model for total force missile field security in other locations.

“The 219th Security Forces Squadron is in a unique relationship that exists nowhere else, on any other ICBM base. They’re actually trying to mirror what’s been done here because it has been so successful,” said Col. Colin Connor, the 91st Missile Wing commander.

Nuclear security is much the same as it has been for the past 60 years, and at the same time, it continues to evolve. The latest evolution is with the ‘missile security operating concept’ (MSOC). While the training period in the missile field has become routine for the 219th SFS Airmen, the new MSOC procedures have changed things to a certain degree.

MSOC attempts to keep squad-level security members together in an effort to provide team leaders more ability to plan in the field. It also reduces travel back and forth to the MAFs, which allows for more efficient use of personnel. It provides the opportunity for better familiarity of specific flight areas and supervisors have more interaction with their personnel as they eat, train and work together as a cohesive unit in those flight areas.

“The Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. David L. Goldfein, has said the squadron is the core war-fighting element within the Air Force. It’s really getting back to that,” said Connor.

Pairing the N.D. Air National Guard security forces members with active-duty security forces members is being done seamlessly at the Minot AFB missile field complex and offers many benefits for both organizations.

“The only way you can tell the 219th SFS members from the 91st Missile Wing security forces members is by the patch on their sleeve,” said Col. Jason Beers, 91st Security Forces Group commander. “They are as good, if not better, at the security mission as we are and they are an awesome asset for us, and great partners in the mission.”

“I was at a missile alert facility the other day and calculated that the three 219th SFS AGR members there had 35 years of missile field security experience among them,” said Lt. Col. Tad Schauer, the 219th SFS commander. “Generally, Air National Guard members are able to provide experience, continuity, and expertise in the missile fields because they don’t change duty stations as often as active forces.”

“I see professionals that understand this mission, have a long commitment to this mission, and a great deal of expertise in this mission and can teach my young Airmen how the security mission is supposed to be performed,” said Beers. “The other benefit is they are locals, and can help with the off-duty activities, and how to get into and enjoy being here in North Dakota. They are a great asset and a great resource to talk to and find out about what is great about this state.”

In return, the 219th SFS members benefit greatly from the variety of experience, training and backgrounds of the active duty personnel that they interact with in the missile field and the other areas of the Minot AFB.

“Ultimately, both units are united in ensuring a safe, secure, and reliable strategic nuclear deterrent for the United States,” said Col Hatley.