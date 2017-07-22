Whiteman sets the bar for Alpha Warrior

A total of 38 people put their physical and mental abilities to the test during the Alpha Warrior Challenge at Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB), Missouri, July 22, 2017, with seven competitors finishing the battle rig completely.



The obstacle course pushed the competitors’ grip strength, endurance, cardio and balance to the limits and separated the top male and female athletes from the rest of the participants.



“A person cannot get through a course like this on strength alone,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Ely, the 509th Bomb Wing vice commander. “In addition to physical prowess, a mindset of confidence, toughness and spirit are all key to getting through this course.”



The only way to completely finish was through eight obstacles that consisted of hanging rings, bars and other hand grips. The tasks required competitors to support their entire body weight primarily with their upper body strength.



The majority of competitors said that the course was eye opening. Although the course looked like extreme monkey bars, it was much more difficult than what school-aged children play on.



Before the competition began, participants had the opportunity to practice on the course and strategize. Three Alpha Warrior professionals were available to give tips and demonstrate how they would take on the obstacles.



In the end, the top female was Kennedy Schultz and the top male was Donovan Metoyer. They, and the competitors who finished in the top 10 for males and the top 10 for females, will have the opportunity to compete against other Air Force Global Strike Command winners in the regional competition taking place at Whiteman AFB on Sept. 30, 2017.



The following Sunday, July 23, a permanent rig was setup at the fitness center for the base populace to use and prepare for regionals.



“The well-being of Airmen and their fitness is significant to the overall mission,” said Brittany Reid, an Alpha Warrior professional. “This is something that brings camaraderie, boosts morale, and it is a fun and different way to workout.”



For more information, check out the Alpha Warrior website at www.alphawarrior.com

