Navy COOL Visits Groton Sailors

Sailors stationed at Naval Submarine Base New London attended briefings on the benefits of Navy Credentialing Opportunities On-Line (COOL), July 27-28.



Navy COOL provides active-duty and Reserve Sailors -- whether forward deployed, underway, or ashore -- a way to map their Navy education, training, experience, and competencies to civilian credentials and occupations.



The visit was part of their tour of major fleet concentration areas throughout the U.S. to educate Sailors about the program.



"Navy COOL is an outstanding opportunity to make a transitioning Sailor's résumé that much more tempting to potential employers,” said Chief Navy Counselor Bobbie Gunderson, command career counselor for the Naval Submarine School. “Certifications are required in so many job fields and, as Sailors learned today, the Navy is offering to pay for them for you.”



The brief included a tour of the Navy COOL website and explained the voucher submission process and credentialing eligibility requirements.



Command Master Chief Eric Murphy of Naval Submarine School said he hopes more Sailors will start to see the benefits of Navy COOL's services.



"Every Sailor in the Navy should utilize this program," said Murphy. "The certifications and education help in every step a Sailor takes from evaluations through promotion. Navy COOL is an ideal vehicle for Sailors to gain civilian certifications that show potential employers they have the same proficiency and competence their civilian counterparts have."



With 1,875 funded credentialing opportunities available, every enlisted Sailor has at least one credential he or she can earn. More than 1,500 credentialing opportunities are mapped to officer designators.



The schedule for upcoming COOL brief opportunities is available at http://www.cool.navy.mil/usn/news/briefs.htm.



For more information on Navy COOL, visit https://www.cool.navy.mil/usn or contact a Navy COOL representative at navycool@navy.mil or (850) 452-6683.