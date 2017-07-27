(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy COOL Visits Groton Sailors

    Navy COOL Visits Groton Sailors

    Courtesy Photo | 170727-N-LA529-005 GROTON, Conn. (July 27, 2017) Representatives from Navy...... read more read more

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Sailors stationed at Naval Submarine Base New London attended briefings on the benefits of Navy Credentialing Opportunities On-Line (COOL), July 27-28.

    Navy COOL provides active-duty and Reserve Sailors -- whether forward deployed, underway, or ashore -- a way to map their Navy education, training, experience, and competencies to civilian credentials and occupations.

    The visit was part of their tour of major fleet concentration areas throughout the U.S. to educate Sailors about the program.

    "Navy COOL is an outstanding opportunity to make a transitioning Sailor's résumé that much more tempting to potential employers,” said Chief Navy Counselor Bobbie Gunderson, command career counselor for the Naval Submarine School. “Certifications are required in so many job fields and, as Sailors learned today, the Navy is offering to pay for them for you.”

    The brief included a tour of the Navy COOL website and explained the voucher submission process and credentialing eligibility requirements.

    Command Master Chief Eric Murphy of Naval Submarine School said he hopes more Sailors will start to see the benefits of Navy COOL's services.

    "Every Sailor in the Navy should utilize this program," said Murphy. "The certifications and education help in every step a Sailor takes from evaluations through promotion. Navy COOL is an ideal vehicle for Sailors to gain civilian certifications that show potential employers they have the same proficiency and competence their civilian counterparts have."

    With 1,875 funded credentialing opportunities available, every enlisted Sailor has at least one credential he or she can earn. More than 1,500 credentialing opportunities are mapped to officer designators.

    The schedule for upcoming COOL brief opportunities is available at http://www.cool.navy.mil/usn/news/briefs.htm.

    For more information on Navy COOL, visit https://www.cool.navy.mil/usn or contact a Navy COOL representative at navycool@navy.mil or (850) 452-6683.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2017
    Date Posted: 07.28.2017 11:42
    Story ID: 242948
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy COOL Visits Groton Sailors, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    submarine school
    navy
    credentialing
    navy cool

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT