Chaplains go into harm’s way, provide spiritual support for all

Thousands of feet above Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, two Airmen, riding in a helicopter, wearing more than 75 pounds of gear, hover around the city before landing. These Airmen are not pararescuemen or tactical air control party—they’re a chaplain and chaplain assistant.



After landing, they quickly travel to the nearby chapel, where they will deliver a religious service to coalition forces and then they’ll move and do it all again.



The chaplains and assistants assigned to the 455th Air Expeditionary Wing travel to six different locations in Afghanistan, providing spiritual support to service members and civilians of all backgrounds.



“The mission of the Chaplain Corps is the same here as it is at home station, advocating for the constitutional right of free exercise of religion for Airmen and their families,” said Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Greg Jans, 455th Air Expeditionary Wing. “This includes offering worship services, opportunities, trusted counsel and advising leadership on matters of morale and morals, spiritual and religious type topics.”



Being in a combat environment brings new stressors, which can be hard to manage without family nearby, especially when there are problems back home.



“Airmen are away from their support systems back home, so there is heightened awareness and sensitivity—the problems at home don’t go away even when we are half a world away,” Jans said. “Chaplains become even more important here since there are fewer options available. The numbers of caregivers are smaller at a deployed environment, so we give extra care.”



Chaplains and their assistants are spread across Bagram Airfield, embedded in different units, and they take turns every weekend to accommodate the spiritual needs of coalition forces in other forward operating bases in Afghanistan that do not have a chaplain.



Some of the locations outside of Bagram Airfield include Kandahar Airfield, Headquarters Resolute Support and Hamid Karzai International Airport. To travel to some of these locations, the team needs to wear all of their protective equipment and the chaplain’s assistant must carry a rifle and M9 pistol for self-defense.



“Even though we are not trained bodyguards, we still need to have the awareness to know that we are with a noncombatant and need to be willing and able to accept those responsibilities,” said Master Sgt. Erica Neiser, 455th AEW chapel operations superintendent. “In this type of environment, the chaplain assistants need to be aware that we are shooting for two.”



Every religious support team consists of two individuals, a chaplain and their assistant, who do not need to be of the same faith. While the chaplain is giving long-term care and leading religious services, the assistant takes care of the administrative part of the job and holds down the fort in the event a chaplain isn’t available to provide confidential counseling.



Jans and Neiser attribute their readiness to the training they received at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The two-week course, called Fieldcraft Hostile, provides students the tools to handle certain situations in a combat environment and enables them to practice scenarios they might encounter on the battlefield.



“We were lucky enough to go to Fieldcraft Hostile together to practice the tactical scenarios,” Neiser said. “It helped us understand what our roles are and what we need to be thinking about in those situations. In this environment, I have to be aware of what could happen and that I am shooting for more than just myself.”



The religious support team travels with heavy gear from FOB to FOB, but they know an even heavier weight is lifted off Airmen’s shoulders by their presence and care.



“Every Airman that is walking around is a success,” Neiser said. “To be able to practice their faith and have that spiritual pillar filled and stable is a testament to what we are doing.”



Chaplains are often seen as happy-go-lucky Airmen who hand out popsicles on the flightline. Yet, what is not seen is when the team is with someone at the lowest point in their life, who is battling a crisis behind the scenes. Nor do many see the amount of traveling they do—or the risks they assume—for those who elected to put their lives on the line in the defense of their nation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2017 Date Posted: 07.28.2017 09:52 Story ID: 242921 Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, AF Hometown: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplains go into harm’s way, provide spiritual support for all, by SSgt Benjamin Gonsier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.