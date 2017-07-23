USNS Lopez Backload

Courtesy Photo | Sailors assigned to NCHB-1 conducting backload operations onboard USNS Lopez are...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sailors assigned to NCHB-1 conducting backload operations onboard USNS Lopez are lifting a warping tug back. U.S. Navy Photo by LT Arthur Stone. see less | View Image Page

Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE (NCHB-1) conducted backload operations onboard USNS Lopez while in port at Blount Island Command, Jacksonville, FL. Back-loading is the return of equipment to the ship after it has been serviced or overhauled. NCHB-1 is the Navy's only active component expeditionary cargo handling battalion supported by Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) who provides expeditionary logistics capabilities for the Navy and joint services.