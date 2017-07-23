(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USNS Lopez Backload

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2017

    Story by Chief Petty Officer JAMES HAWLEY 

    Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE

    Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE (NCHB-1) conducted backload operations onboard USNS Lopez while in port at Blount Island Command, Jacksonville, FL. Back-loading is the return of equipment to the ship after it has been serviced or overhauled. NCHB-1 is the Navy's only active component expeditionary cargo handling battalion supported by Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) who provides expeditionary logistics capabilities for the Navy and joint services.

