Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion ONE (NCHB-1) conducted backload operations onboard USNS Lopez while in port at Blount Island Command, Jacksonville, FL. Back-loading is the return of equipment to the ship after it has been serviced or overhauled. NCHB-1 is the Navy's only active component expeditionary cargo handling battalion supported by Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) who provides expeditionary logistics capabilities for the Navy and joint services.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2017 08:10
|Story ID:
|242910
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|32
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USNS Lopez Backload, by CPO JAMES HAWLEY, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
