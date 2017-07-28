Photo By Chatney Auger | 170725-N-IG696-065 WASHINGTON (July 25, 2017) Civilians talk over lunch in the newly...... read more read more Photo By Chatney Auger | 170725-N-IG696-065 WASHINGTON (July 25, 2017) Civilians talk over lunch in the newly re-opened Navy Town Center food court in the Washington Navy Yard. The Navy Town Center was closed for renovations for more than a year and the new Panda Express is scheduled to soon be joined by three other restaurants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Amadi/Released) see less | View Image Page

Washington Navy Yard Reopens Food Court



By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Amadi, Naval District Washington



WASHINGTON (NNS) -- The Washington Navy Yard (WNY) opened the doors of its food court to service members and civilians for the first time in more than a year, July 24.



The Navy Yard Town Center began a period of renovation May 2016 and has since become home to a new Navy Exchange Express and barbershop. The food court is the third and final phase of renovations and the newly opened Panda Express is soon set to be joined by Au Bon Pain, Jack’s Way Back Burger and White Lotus Sushi.



“It's been a complicated process to get everything completed,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Liddle, executive officer of Naval Support Activity Washington. "A lot of painstaking effort went into this, but we're glad to see these things finally coming to fruition."



According to Liddle, before the renovation, the food court wasn't working well because four restaurants were sharing the same kitchen. As a result they created four individual concepts so in the future if one goes out; they can bring a new one in much faster as opposed to the year-long renovation that’s just now getting finished.



The renovation has been a combined effort between WNY, Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM), Navy Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) and Civilian Morale Welfare and Recreation (CMWR).



“NEXCOM is renovating the actual food concept spaces,” said Jennifer Sullivan, NEXCOM branch exchange manager. “NAVFAC is involved as an overseeing entity to make sure everything is meeting base requirements. CMWR takes care of the seating area. They deep cleaned the floor, there's all new seating and they're installing 70-inch televisions. By September they should be done with that part and half the food concepts should be there by then as well.”



Angie Banks, director of CMWR added that the food court was due for some much needed upgrade.



“We wanted a seating concept that would accommodate everybody, said Banks. “We thought having high tops and booths with electric hook- ups would provide a more cozy and comfortable seating experience.”



WNY hosted several food trucks around the base to compensate for the loss of the food court during renovation. Liddle says due to popular demand the base has decided to move forward with the most popular one or two trucks to keep everyone as happy as possible.



Despite the popularity of the food trucks, Liddle feels there was a social void left by the absence of the food court.



"It's an intangible thing, but it matters,” says Liddle. I've been here for a couple years now and the food court used to be a prime gathering area. It hasn't been for a long time due to all the work that’s been done. After the re-opening, I saw big lines that were moving quickly and happy people sitting at the tables. I think it's a much more inviting atmosphere than we’ve had in at least a year and people will enjoy the changes."



Liddle hopes that the newly renovated food court will serve as a central gathering area in the WNY Town Center.



“There’s new furniture, we’ve cleaned up the floors and everything is bigger and brighter,” said Liddle. “It’s all going to continue to get better as we continue to deliver quality service to our tenant commands."



