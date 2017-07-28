COMLOG WESTPAC, USS Stethem Enhance Adaptive Maintenance Capabilities with Availability in Singapore

SINGAPORE – (July 28, 2017) Personnel from Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC), local contractors and crew from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stethem (DDG 63) completed a continuous maintenance availability (CMAV) period in Singapore July 26.

The completion of the two-week maintenance period marks the second CMAV successfully conducted outside of the U.S. 7th Fleet maintenance facilities in Yokosuka, Japan, further enhancing the 7th Fleet’s ability to provide adaptive maintenance that sustains fleet readiness.

“This is a significant new capability for the 7th Fleet,” said Lt. Cmdr. Tim Emge, project manager for COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73. “CMAVs are typically conducted in Yokosuka where the ships are homeported, and by establishing Singapore as an alternate location we create strategic flexibility, allowing ships to receive the maintenance they need while staying in the areas in which they are operating.”





More than 100 maintenance jobs were completed aboard the Stethem during the maintenance period, including repairs to the ship’s electrical fixtures, valves, lagging and non-skid deck. The combined efforts of the local contractors, COMLOG WESTPAC maintenance staff and the Stethem crew enabled the ship to return to its deployment schedule in optimal condition.

“Maintenance is vital to mission success,” said Cmdr. Doug Pegher, commanding officer USS Stethem. “Our operational schedule has been really full with underway time over the course of the last two years, and having the ability to receive two weeks of dedicated maintenance to the ship here in Singapore that matches the quality of the maintenance we receive in Japan enables us to maintain our operational capabilities and remain tactically flexible.”

Located in Singapore since 1992, COMLOG WESTPAC is U.S. 7th Fleet's provider of combat-ready logistics, operating government-owned and contracted ships to keep units throughout 7th Fleet armed, fueled, fed, and maintained. Additionally, Task Force 73 is 7th Fleet's theater security cooperation agent for South and Southeast Asia.



