CIWT Announces Civilians of the Quarter

Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) announced its 2017 2nd quarter Civilians of the Quarter (CoQ) and Civilian Instructor of the Quarter (CIoQ), July 27.



CIWT selected Richard Berger, training department head for Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey, as Supervisor CoQ; Nick Belder, an information technology specialist from IWTC San Diego as Non-supervisor CoQ; and Kismet Clark, course supervisor for the Systems Administration Course at IWTC Virginia Beach, as its CIoQ.



“This was a remarkably close competition as always,” said Capt. Bill Lintz, CIWT’s commanding officer. “We have an incredibly talented and professional team here, so all of our nominees can be justifiably proud of their achievements and recognition. Our selectees stood out among all their peers and deserve our highest praise.”



As the training director, Berger led and supervised 47 employees as they executed IWTC Monterey’s training mission. He managed training for more than 450 students, and ensured all civilians at the command understood processes and training requirements.



“"It's always nice having your contributions recognized, but there are others on the IWTC Monterey team who are equally deserving,” said Berger. “I consider this a team win and really appreciate the efforts of all in supporting our team and me personally."



In the last quarter, Belder led IWTC San Diego in preparing for Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Command Cyber Readiness Inspection (CCRI). His efforts directly contributed to both IWTC San Diego and Training Support Center San Diego exceeding Navy CCRI averages. He developed, maintained and updated cybersecurity situational awareness for all areas covered in the CCRI program. Despite his work on the CCRI program for two separate commands, Belder continued to ensure IWTC San Diego met NETC’s Training Excellence Award requirements.



“Winning this award would not have been possible without the support I have received from my superiors and my colleagues,” said Belder. “I sincerely thank each and every one of them for helping me reach a stage where I can proudly accept this award as a mark of my achievement.”



As the Systems Administration Course supervisor, Clark successfully scheduled eight courses of instruction as well as the optimization of time and resources to support dual convenes at IWTC Virginia Beach. In the last quarter, he developed new databases for the course for use across the CIWT domain. He dedicated more than 100 man hours installing software and uploaded more than 1,500 test questions for 30 exams. He provided 180 hours of instruction to 32 students during two course convenes.



Center for Information Warfare Training delivers trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services, enabling optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



