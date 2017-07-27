The krewe of recruiters: Tech. Sgt. Badin Burch

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- Editor’s note: This is the third of a six-part series featuring each member of the 403rd Wing’s “krewe” of recruiters. Air Force Reserve recruiters find and vet future Reserve Citizen Airmen. Their job is important because they are responsible for ensuring each new recruit has what it takes to contribute to the Air Force Reserve mission of providing combat-ready forces to fly, fight and win.



Tech. Sgt. Badin Burch, recruiter for the Mississippi Gulf Coast area, joined the Air Force Reserve and 403rd Wing in 2009 as a traditional reservist in the personnel career field. Three years later he became a full-time air reserve technician as the chief of personnel readiness before becoming a recruiter last year.



Why did you want to become a recruiter? I have always been told I was a people person. I love what the Air Force Reserve had to offer me and it turned my life around. Being a personnelist, I always watched people go to basic and come back. Now that I am a recruiter, I am the first face they see, I am the one that this individual comes to before basic training with any questions or concerns. I figured the Air Force Reserve helped me reach my goals in life, now it’s my turn to share that knowledge.



What's the biggest advice you'd give to a new recruit? When you get back from technical training school, be a sponge, take any extra time they offer to learn your job, do it to the best of your ability, and you will be a successful Airman.



What advice would you give someone who wanted to be a recruiter? Being a recruiter is not easy by any means. Everybody you encounter has different personalities, nobody is the same, whether it be prior service or non-prior service. Take your time, reach out to other recruiters and make sure you know your Air Force Instructions. Also, being a recruiter can be long hours, but at the end it’s worth it. I am still a new recruiter, but I can't wait to see my recruits move up the ranks and take on leadership roles.



For those in the Mississippi Gulf Coast area, Burch can be reached at 228-348-6142 or badin.burch@us.af.mil. Anyone interested in starting their adventure with the 403rd Wing should visit: http://www.403wg.afrc.af.mil/About/Recruiting/ or call 800-257-1212.

