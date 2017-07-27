USMAP hits milestone of 100,000 active apprenticeships

Courtesy Photo | 170727-N-FH321-031 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July. 27, 2017) Aviation Maintenance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 170727-N-FH321-031 PENSACOLA, Fla. (July. 27, 2017) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Monica Cooper, assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels as a data analyst, conducts an acceptance inspection of the newest F/A-18 aircraft in the Blue Angels inventory. Cooper earned her computer programmer apprenticeship certificate through the United Services Military Apprenticeship Program (USMAP) as part of her normal daily routine on the maintenance control staff. The USMAP program recently reached 100,000 active participants; apprenticeship certificates are earned in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad V. Pritt/Released) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- After more than forty years of providing sea-service military members with journeyman-level certifications documenting their skills through the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the United Services Military Apprenticeship Program (USMAP) announced a milestone of 100,000 active participants July 28.



The USMAP team works closely with DOL to provide nationally-recognized apprenticeship programs that result in journeyman-level Certificates of Completion for members of the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. During their apprenticeship, service members document their military duties while working in their rating or military occupational specialties (MOS). Earning the DOL certificate is free to service members and normally does not require working additional off-duty hours.



"We've made significant upgrades to the USMAP website, making it easier for service members to sign up, manage, and complete the program," said Lt. Cmdr. Nick Turner, deputy director for Navy Voluntary Education. "With the recent improvements, we've seen an increase in weekly program completions and a bump in the interest level, bringing us up to 100,000 service members actively working toward their DOL certificates."



One Sailor who has embraced the program is Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class (AW) Monica Cooper, data analyst for the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. Cooper recently finished her computer programmer apprenticeship/certification and is currently working on a computer operator certification.



“The USMAP program is right up there with getting a college degree,” said Cooper. “You’re getting a DOL certification for the job you do every day; it was a lot easier than I thought it would be. The apprenticeship program breaks my job down into small parts as the hours are logged. It’s not only beneficial to my rating, but will also help verify my skills when I retire.”



USMAP enables documentation of a Sailor's formalized and structured training. It combines on-the-job training (OJT) and related technical instruction. All the individual is required to do is regularly document the hours worked in the various skill areas either in a hard-copy log or electronically through the USMAP website and have it verified by their supervisor. In addition, the service member submits a report every six months and a final report once their required OJT hours are complete.



"Each apprenticeship requires anywhere between 2,000 and 8,000 hours of on-the-job work and training," said Tom Phillips, USMAP certifications and credentialing program lead. "That sounds daunting, but working a typical 40-hour week, many individuals can complete an apprenticeship within a year.”



There are 123 trades available, ranging from aircraft mechanic to x-ray equipment tester. More than 96 percent of Navy enlisted rates, 85 percent of Coast Guard enlisted rates, and 232 Marine Corps MOS' are eligible for these trades. USMAP trades apply to virtually all members of the services. For the few members without a specific trade corresponding to their rating or MOS, there are generic trades such as computer operator.



"Pre-registration credits can also be awarded to those who have time-in-service and can even be applied toward college credits," added Phillips. "The maximum advance credit a service member can receive is 50 percent of the required OJT. For example, an E-6 with ten years of service interested in an apprenticeship requiring 8,000-hours can receive a maximum of 4,000 credits toward their certificate for previous experience, cutting their requirements for hours of logged training in half."



"It's about quantifying what you've accomplished," said Phillips. "Service members are already doing the work; it's just a matter of documenting what they do on a daily basis. Now they have their work 'on the record' and a completed apprenticeship shows significant professional development, which can look good to supervisors and promotion boards. Certificates can also open doors once a service member decides to hang up the uniform."



Any active duty Sailor, Marine, or Coast Guardsman can become a DOL-recognized apprentice as long as they have been designated in a rating, have sufficient time to complete the program while on active duty, and possess a high school diploma or GED. The selected trade must be their primary job at their current command.



For more information about the United Services Military Apprenticeship Program or to register for an apprenticeship, visit https://usmap.netc.navy.mil/usmapss/static/index.htm.