CNETC Recognizes Sailor and Instructor of the Quarter

Yeoman 1st Class Jennifer L. Zeravsky from NETC headquarters was selected as the Sailor of the Quarter (SOQ) and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Marie N. McHellon from NETC Learning Site (LS) Kings Bay was selected as the Instructor of the Quarter (IOQ).

As the flag writer for the NETC commander, Zeravsky manages the administrative and protocol duties for the front office. She also serves as the flag writer assistant regional coordinator for 24 flag writers in the central and southeast regions.

Originally from Bloomington, Illinois, Zeravsky said she loves coming to work each day because she enjoys the challenge of managing a flag officer’s ever-changing schedule.

“The most rewarding part of my job is working with Navy leaders who care so much about the Sailors they serve,” said Zeravsky.

Capt. Mike Whitt, NETC chief of staff, said Zeravsky’s pleasant personality and positive attitude provides a welcoming environment for staff and visitors.

“Petty Officer Zeravsky is the face of NETC,” said Whitt. “She is vital to the success of the entire team. Her orchestration of events, issues and taskers make her the cornerstone of the NETC front office.”

McHellon is the leading petty officer at LS Kings Bay and in addition to managing the day-to-day schoolhouse operations, she personally facilitated three Navy Instructor Training Course (NITC) classes, two Command Managed Equal Opportunity (CMEO) classes, two Alcohol and Drug Abuse Management Seminar for Leaders classes and three Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor classes for a total of 208 students.

Master Chief Machinist Mate Marcellus Norton, LS Kings Bay senior enlisted leader, said McHellon is one of only two instructors at LS Kings Bay qualified to teach every subject making her an invaluable asset to the team.

“Petty Officer McHellon has a unique leadership style that really reaches the students that she teaches,” said Norton. “She not only teaches the subjects that we are responsible for, she includes real life experiences to enhance the training so the students can better relate.”

Along with on-site instructing, McHellon was hand-selected to lead multiple Mobile Training Teams to deliver CMEO and NITC classes to Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Mississippi and other NETC sites. As a Master Training Specialist, McHellon assisted in the certification of three instructors enabling LS Kings Bay to increase the quality of its student throughput.

Originally from Atlanta, McHellon said she feels privileged to be able to provide Sailors with training that helps them to make informed decisions in the fleet.

“I feel fortunate to be awarded for something I love to do,” said McHellon. “It’s affirmation that I must serve our fleet and grow in knowledge to pass it down and keep our Navy strong.”

An IOQ is selected for how they exemplify Navy core values while on and off duty. McHellon participates in training sessions and community relations events with the Trident Training Facility Kings Bay First Class Petty Officer Association and is working on a bachelor’s degree in health care administration.

The IOQ and SOQ programs are designed to recognize and reward the performance and dedication of outstanding enlisted Sailors.

