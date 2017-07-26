1st Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Richard King Visits 177 FW

ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.J. - - 1st Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Richard King visited with members of the 177th Fighter Wing July 26, 2017.



During the visit, King recognized two wing members for their outstanding execution of the Aerospace Control Alert Mission.



“To our award winners, thanks for all you do,” said King. “For your leaders to recognize you and put you forward to the CONR Awards program says a lot about you.”



Master Sgt. Kevin Allman was recognized as the 2016 Continental NORAD Region Aerospace Control Alert Security Forces Member of the Year. Additionally, Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Armstrong was recognized as the 2016 Continental NORAD Region Aerospace Control Alert Command Post Controller of the Year.



“What I want to do today is visit your airmen and personally tell them thank you”, King concluded. “We could not have done that mission over the last year, to make sure that America is defended.”



King then visited with members of the 177tt FW in their work areas, taking time to address concerns and identify ways to improve the execution of the Aerospace Control Alert mission. During each area’s visit, King took to opportunity to recognize outstanding performers and presented them with a Command Chief CONR-1AF (AFNORTH) coin for excellence.



“The ACA mission is critical to the defense of America,” said King. “The 1st Air Force mission is a 24/7 no fail mission. We can never let 9/11 happen again. Not on our watch, never, never again.”

