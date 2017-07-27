Multinational training gives 3/4 ABCT artillery abundant firing opportunities

Courtesy Photo | The radar section of 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The radar section of 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, sets up for a combined arms live-fire exercise in the morning mist of a valley at the Cincu Joint National Training Center, Romania, July 14, 2017. The radar detects and identifies enemy mortars, cannons and rockets, and it is an asset critical to helping the "Iron Brigade" win a "deep fight" prior to front-line encounters with an enemy. (U.S. Army photo by 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

By Capt. Adam Garrett

3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division



CINCU, Romania - The artillerymen of 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, fired hundreds of rounds simultaneously with Romanian artillery partners during multinational exercise Getica Saber 17 at Cincu Joint National Training Center, Romania, from July 10-15.



Now they are bringing the lessons learned back to Poland and Germany for a final iteration of bilateral training opportunities in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve prior to returning to home station Fort Carson, Colorado, in the next couple months.



In Romania, the Paladin M109A6 self-propelled howitzers from 3rd Bn., 29th FA Regt. (the “Pacesetters”) of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, integrated fires with towed howitzers from Romania’s 285th Field Artillery Battalion and the U.S. 1st Cavalry Division Artillery during a fire support coordination exercise and a combined arms live fire exercise.



Round upon 155mm round fired by the Pacesetters built interoperability during the exercises, which also incorporated National Guard High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and Multiple Launch Rocket System units.



The multinational fires units fired over the top of maneuver units from six nations, enabling mechanized infantry and armor units from Romania, Armenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Ukraine and the United States to train in the most realistic of conditions.



“Working hand in hand with Allies such as Romania has been an unforgettable experience. Being here in Romania and seeing the complexity of the terrain and training beside partner nations cannot be replicated at home station. My Soldiers have benefited greatly from the training opportunities here in Europe,” said Capt. Brett Tinder, battery commander of Cannon Battery, 3rd Bn., 29th FA Regt.



Tinder’s battery has trained in a number of environments – and with different Allies and partners – over the last few months as 3/4 ABCT provides a persistent presence across central and eastern Europe as a deterrent to aggression. Prior to Getica Saber, Cannon Btry. participated in another multinational exercise, Combined Resolve VIII, at Hohenfels Training Area, Germany.



Now the Paladin battery has moved to Zagan, Poland, where it will train until September with Polish artillerymen, including live-fire training with the Polish 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade slated for early September.



The nearly week-long training exercise in Romania contained both day and night fire missions. Solders from both the firing batteries and forward support company were able to train their particular skill sets, Tinder said.



The steep hills of the Cincu Joint National Training Area and some severe weather during Getica Saber enabled Soldiers to experience the challenges of artillery operations in Europe.



1st Lt. Paul Evans, executive officer for the Forward Support Company, 3rd Bn., 29th FA Regt., said: “Getting the artillery batteries their necessary ammunition is a challenge when muddy road conditions further restrict already difficult roadways. The support company worked day and night alongside the firing batteries to ensure its needs were met.”