Air Force Honor Guard visits MHAFB

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho – Airmen from the Air Force Honor Guard Mobile Training Team visited here July 10 – 18, 2017.



While here, they trained Mountain Home Air Force Base Honor Guard airmen and had the opportunity to improve procedures and sequences carried out by airmen at the base level.



“Our main focus is to entrust the Base Honor Guard on how to properly perform a 20 man active duty full honors funeral,” said Senior Airman Levi Lawson, Air Force Honor Guard. “We would like to see all the Base Honor Guards we visit be one in the same with how the Air Force Honor Guard operates when it comes to the sequences and all standards.”



The training gave airmen a chance to see the level of the standards carried out by the Air Force Honor Guard.



“The training is a fantastic learning experience,” said Airman 1st Class Matthew Lewis, 366th Fighter Wing Honor Guard. “It is very strict at times but with it being strict, it is also very rewarding. I can say without a doubt I would do the training over again if given the chance.”



Despite the high standards Honor Guard airmen must follow, they see first hand the impact of such standards.



“Our duties are vital because we are the last representation of the Air Force to a deceased veteran’s loved ones and when they see us, they for one last time, have a piece of their loved one present,” said Tech Sgt. Carrie Sebring, MHAFB Honor Guard NCO in charge. “They will remember it forever.”

