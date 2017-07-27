A Navy Medicine career of 45 years and counting at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | More than just a token of appreciation...Roger Johnson, assigned to Naval Hospital...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | More than just a token of appreciation...Roger Johnson, assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton's (NHB) Industrial Hygiene Department as an industrial hygiene technician, was recently recognized for 45 years of federal government service, a career spanning 30 years on active duty with another 15 years - and counting - in his current capacity... (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, Naval Hospital Bremerton Public Affairs). see less | View Image Page

For almost half a century, Roger C Johnson has been part of Navy Medicine and caring for the health and safety of others.



The retired master chief hospital corpsman was recently recognized for 45 years of federal government service, a career spanning 30 years on active duty with another 15 years – and counting – assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton’s (NHB) Industrial Hygiene Department as an industrial hygiene technician.



“I never thought about the time spent on active duty and as a federal employee. I’m only reminded of that when longevity awards are presented,” said Johnson, a native of Canoga Park, California and 1972 graduate of Canoga Park High School.



“Roger has been a huge asset to the Industrial Hygiene Department. We are lucky to have him as a member of our team,” commented Lt. Cmdr. Genaia Hill, Industrial Hygiene Department head.



He served from 1972 to 2002 in the Navy before transitioning to federal service in 2002. Twenty of Johnson’s 45 years have been at NHB, with two stints totally five years as a corpsman from 1989 to 1992 and 1999-2002 and another 15 years as an industrial hygiene technician. Yet his career’s longevity owes as much to a former officer in charge as it does to his skill level.



“During my twilight tour at Branch Health Clinic Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS), Cmdr. (Daniel) Frederick, officer-in-charge, asked me if I had ever considered occupational health/industrial hygiene. After reviewing the job descriptions I realized that I already had occupational health / industrial hygiene experience from my shipboard duties as the sole medical asset onboard. Pete Howard, Industrial Hygiene Department Head, offered me a job as an industrial hygiene technician.”



The rest, as the saying goes, is history. As an industrial hygiene technician, Johnson is responsible for such duties as exposure monitoring and worksite evaluations throughout the NHB Industrial Hygiene area of responsibility which spans the greater Navy Region Northwest.



“Industrial Hygiene is a form of preventive medicine. It is the science of protecting and enhancing the health and safety of Department of the Navy personnel at work and in the community,” explained Johnson.



He directly impacts the Navy Medicine mission core tenants of health and readiness by helping to anticipate, recognize, evaluate and control hazards.



“I’m a data gatherer. I observe, collect samples, and survey equipment used to reduce or eliminate personal exposure to hazards. By identifying the hazard and determining the potential exposure level, the Industrial Hygiene Department can provide recommendations to the employee’s command to reduce or eliminate the exposure potential,” explained Johnson.



Johnson attests that the most gratifying aspect of his job is knowing at the end of the day he has obtained the best reliable and accurate data possible.



“And hopefully that information has contributed to a Department of the Navy employee’s occupational illness and disability free future,” Johnson said.



“Roger is a highly skilled Industrial Hygiene Technician. His many years of Navy service make him especially knowledgeable on identifying hazardous working conditions. He uses highly complex instrumentation to collect the data needed to make recommendations on how to best control potential workplace hazards. This includes evaluations of work operations and gathering data on site for airborne contaminants and noise. As a retired Navy master chief, he is invaluable as a mentor to industrial hygienists new to the profession,” added Bryon Craig, Industrial Hygiene supervisor.



A summary of Johnson’s active duty service, along with significant events, had him serving as an operating room technician at Naval Hospital Oakland, California in 1972. While there waiting to start school he took part in Operation Homecoming for the first wave of Vietnam Prisoners of War. After graduating first in his class he transferred to Naval Hospital Subic Bay, Republic of the Philippines, before being assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Juneau (LPD-10).



He then went to Naval Medical Center San Diego where he trained and was assigned to the Cardio-Thoracic Surgery Department on the Open Heart Surgical Team. He enrolled in the Advanced Hospital Corps School in San Diego and added to that expertise by attending the Submarine Independent Duty Corpsmen School, Naval Undersea Medical Institute, Groton Connecticut. He distinguished himself there by graduating second in his class, followed with orders to USS Grayling (SSN 646), Charleston South Carolina.



On the Grayling, he took part in Mediterranean and North Atlantic deployments and other classified special operations, along with serving as the Medical Department representative. The commanding officer even tabbed him to be the ship’s photo officer, responsible for all mission and periscope photos.



“These were not public affairs style photos,” related Johnson, who then went to USS Haddock (SSN 621) out of Naval Base Point Loma, California, for two deployments and special operations in the Pacific. After a short 13-month stint at the Branch Medical Clinic, Naval Air Station Alameda, California, he was assigned to USS Flasher (SSN 613), Naval Base Point Loma, where he earned the Commander, Submarine Squadron Three Medical “M” of Excellence, and participated in a deployment and special operations in the Pacific.



From 1989 to 1992, Johnson was assigned to NHB, and during that time deployed with the Marines Corps to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Johnson then joined USS Florida (SSBN 728) (Gold) out of Naval Base Kitsap Bangor before being selected as command master chief (CMDCM) at Naval Hospital Lemoore, California.

He finished his 30 year tenure at Branch Health Clinic, PSNS from 1999 to 2002 before he transitioned to his present position as industrial hygiene technician.



When asked to sum up his experience with Navy Medicine in one sentence, Johnson replied,



“Condensing 45 years of experiences into one sentence is impossible for me. It’s been fun.”