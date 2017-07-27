Task Force Southeast PART 3 of 5 – Training, Leader Development: Fundamental to Afghan National Security

GARDEZ, Afghanistan – The transition from a security force to the Train, Advise and Assist mission is more than a change of name; it is a 13-year effort, culminating in an Afghan National Defense and Security Forces organization and structure that is taking on the challenge of supporting and standing on its own.



Even as the Afghan National Army 203rd “Thunder” Corps and 303rd Police Zone fight against the enemy and work on securing southeastern Afghanistan, Task Force Southeast’s mission is to advise them to develop systems, processes, and institutions in order to develop themselves into a modern force.



“Since taking the lead for their nation’s security, the ANDSF have proven their ability to secure the Afghan people, but still face challenges that jeopardize their ability to achieve long-term sustainability,” said Maj. Jared Koelling, Training Advisor for the Military Advisor Team of TF Southeast.



One way the ANDSF are addressing their need for long-term change is through effective training and leadership development.



This is where the TAA operation of TF Southeast comes in, the advising teams are dedicated to guiding the ANDSF on ways to build and execute effective training and leadership development.



“Training is essential to improving all aspects of ANDSF capability,” said Col. Kelly Ivanoff, Deputy Commander of TF Southeast, “ANDSF’s doctrine states that units achieve enduring warfighting capability by training to fight and win at every echelon.”



To meet this end, TF Southeast advisors guide their counterparts in several areas. The advisors focus on getting the ANDSF staffs to communicate with each other as they plan, prepare, execute, and assess training.



“Just as in our military, it is easy for ANDSF staff sections to plan in a vacuum,” said Koelling “To prevent this from happening, one of my team’s specific efforts includes the development of ANDSF planning and staff procedures to ensure a unity of effort. We also TAA the staffs to better analyze data and provide relevant information to their commanders.”



Simultaneously, the training advisors coordinate with other advisors to maintain synchronization and a unity of effort.



“Success in the training domain is not only measured in the number of soldiers, police trained or the increase the trainees’ capability and proficiency, but also in improved staff coordination and integration with the other sections of the ANDSF,” said Capt. Jonathan Kasprisin, Training Advisor for the Police Advisor Team of TF Southeast.



One example of this success is the combined 203rd Corps and 303rd Zone Collective Training Cycle, which started in July 2016.



“The 203rd Corps and 303rd Zone have completed five Collective Training Cycles,” said Capt. Cody Miller, Assistant Training Advisor to the MAT, “Each past iteration of the CTC trained four companies of Afghan National Army and a platoon of Afghan National Civil Order Police. Future CTC iterations will include greater numbers of ANCOP, as well as Afghan Border Police.”



This training improves the ANDSF’s ability to shoot, move and communicate together.



“By training together, the relationship between the ANA and ANP improves, and increases confidence between the mutually-supporting ANA/ANP teams,” said Miller.



The training is meant to be tough, realistic, and challenging in order to replicate the fight in which the ANDSF currently finds itself.



“By training the fundamentals first and to the required standard, the ANDSF gains tactical and technical competence,” said Koelling, “this battle-focused training equips units with the skills that they need to execute their essential warfighting tasks.”



This not only prepares soldiers now, but also develops them to become leaders in the future.



“Understanding that leader development is a life-long learning process that extends beyond any one particular training program or course,” said Kasprisin, “TF Southeast advisors TAA their ANDSF counterparts to develop formal and informal leader development programs.”



In addition, leaders expand their foundational experiences by participating in CTC, executing real-world missions and ANDSF leaders have the opportunity to receive advanced education.



“By attending courses such as team leader courses, noncommissioned officer courses and commander’s courses, they have leader development opportunities that coupled with self-development, results in ANDSF leaders who are competent, confident and ready to lead their units,” said Kasprisin.



As ANDSF systems, processes, and institutions continue to mature, the ANDSF will continue to develop into modern and capable army and police forces.



“Effective training and leadership development are integral to the TAA efforts of TF Southeast,” said Koelling, “As they enable the long-term sustainability and growth in the enduring warfighting capability of the ANDSF.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2017 Date Posted: 07.27.2017 10:08 Story ID: 242739 Location: GARDEZ, AF Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Southeast PART 3 of 5 – Training, Leader Development: Fundamental to Afghan National Security, by SGT Christopher Dennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.