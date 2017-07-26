(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard and Fish and Wildlife Conservation conducts boardings during Mini Lobster Season in Key West, Fl

    KEY WEST , FL, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2017

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Romero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    Fish and Wildlife Conservation Officer Chris Araujo, FWC officer based out of Collier County, measures the length of a Florida Spiny Lobster to ensure the fishermen are within regulation during a U.S. Coast Guard safety inspection and boarding in the waters west of Calda Channel in Key West, Fl on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Using artificial habitats, not using the correct and allowable gear and beginning the season too early are just a few of the common errors the FWC officers are on the lookout for.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2017
    Date Posted: 07.26.2017 18:11
    Story ID: 242702
    Location: KEY WEST , FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Key West
    FWC
    Mini Lobster season

