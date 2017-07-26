U.S. Coast Guard conducts safety boardings during Mini Lobster Season in Key West, Fl

U. S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Stacy Kenerly, Boarding Team member for Station Key West, conducts a general safety inspection while on patrol in the waters north of Calda Channel on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017. During this Joint-Agency boarding with an officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Coast Guard Boarding Team members check to make sure the vessel has all of the required safety equipment on board, as well as, proper fishing regulations met while catching fish and lobster.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2017 Date Posted: 07.26.2017 18:11 Story ID: 242700 Location: KEY WEST , FL, US