    U.S. Coast Guard conducts safety boardings during Mini Lobster Season in Key West, Fl

    KEY WEST , FL, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2017

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Romero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    U. S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Stacy Kenerly, Boarding Team member for Station Key West, conducts a general safety inspection while on patrol in the waters north of Calda Channel on Wednesday, July 26th, 2017. During this Joint-Agency boarding with an officer from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Coast Guard Boarding Team members check to make sure the vessel has all of the required safety equipment on board, as well as, proper fishing regulations met while catching fish and lobster.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2017
    Location: KEY WEST , FL, US 
