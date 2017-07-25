Putting for Patriots gives back to homeless vets

Photo By Spc. Hannah Clifton | Sgt. Major Benjamin Joy leads a formation while Capt. Matthew Arnold presents the flag...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Hannah Clifton | Sgt. Major Benjamin Joy leads a formation while Capt. Matthew Arnold presents the flag during the National Anthem at the White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point, Ind. on July 25. All money raised during the Putting for Patriots golf outing, which was hosted by Majestic Star Casino, will better the facilities at the Veterans Village, located in Gary, Indiana, by providing benches, grills, picnic tables, a library and more fitness equipment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hannah Clifton) see less | View Image Page

All money raised during the event, which was hosted by Majestic Star Casino, will better the facilities at the Veterans Village, located in Gary, Indiana, by providing benches, grills, picnic tables, a library and more fitness equipment.

Currently there are 39 gentlemen and two ladies who are living at the NWI Veterans Village, all of whom are veterans living with disabilities and have experienced homelessness at some point in their lives. These men and women have faced some of life’s greatest hardships both during their service and afterwards.

Wendy Conner, the regional property manager of Veterans Village, works with these men and women and sees their appreciation day after day.

“These vets have served and they are suffering because of it,” said Conner. “They all have a story to tell and every one touches your heart a little deeper.”

Before the outing began, Indiana National Guardsmen with the 113th Engineer Battalion and the Indiana Recruiting and Retention Battalion presented the colors during the national anthem to represent and honor all military members who have sacrificed and served.

The NWI Veterans Village project consisted of three phases. First, Cinnaire, a community development financial partner, invested equity into the project. Flaherty and Collin, a property and development management company, then took over management at the facility. Finally, organizations such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Indiana Workforce Development and Majestic Star Casino came together to provide programs that assist with health care, job training, employment and education.

Despite their differing roles in making the Veterans Village a reality, these organizations agree that these men and women deserve this opportunity to start again in a safe, secure environment they can call home.