Maine Conference Helps Veterans and Current Military Members Get Help

Vice Adm. Raquel Bono, director of the Defense Health Agency Medical Corps speaks about growing health issues facing service members at the the Maine Military and Community Network's 7th annual conference July 20, 2017 at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Maine. Approximately 70 different assistance vendors were showcased at the event that was attended by approximately 300 people.

The Maine Military and Community Network hosted their 7th annual conference, July 20, 2017 bringing together organizations and individuals who help veterans, current service members, and their families at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Maine.

Approximately 70 different assistance vendors were showcased at the event that was attended by approximately 300 people. It also included guests such as Governor Paul LePage, Vice Adm. Raquel Bono the director of the Defense Health Agency Medical Corps, and the Adjutant General for the Maine National Guard, Brig. Gen. Douglas Farnham.

Col. Andrew Gibson, the head chaplain for the Maine Army National Guard, and military liaison for the event went into detail about the importance of this specific event, “We bring vendors together to get informed about the latest trends in caring for veterans as well as to hear the experiences of military members and their families.”

These services are important because they make a significant difference in the long and short term readiness of the National Guard as a whole.

“It’s important for the guard to take part in this because there are many programs available for these Soldiers and their families in order to make them ready to go off and fight our nation’s wars or to interdict in disasters,” said Gibson.

However, when speaking of readiness Gibson regards it as more than being ready to fight.

“Readiness is more than military, its more than being proficient at your job, it also means you’re ready at home,” said Gibson.

The governor spoke during the conference’s opening speeches and expressed his feelings on the importance of military forces.

“Maine is very caring for its military, it’s very proud of its military and you’ve often heard me say I support the military very strongly because they keep us free,” said LePage.

Gibson also noted the reason a conference like this is so important in a small state such as Maine.

“Since we don’t have an active duty post or base in Maine, we get all of our services from the community,” said Gibson.

Another reason this conference is conducted annually is for the convenience of all service members and veterans attending.

“When we bring all these service providers together it’s a one stop shop for service members to connect with any of those service providers,” said Nathaniel Grace, a military veteran and a member of the event’s planning committee.

Putting together the conference is a lot of work and requires extensive planning from each member involved in the planning committee.

“The effort takes about a year,” said Gibson. “We take into consideration the feedback we receive after every event.”

This year’s attendance was much larger than it was eight years ago when it first started.

“Every year it has gotten bigger and better, it’s so important that the information gets to people especially the foci being on post-traumatic stress and also on substance abuse and intervention,” said Gibson

People seemed positive while at the conference and most felt it was worth their time.

“An anecdotal review so far has shown that people were exceedingly happy with the conference, that it did meet their expectations and that they had learned some things that they hadn’t even considered,” said Gibson.

Near the end of LePage’s remarks he specifically noted why our veterans need to be taken care of here at home.

“We have to make sure that our military, who are our protection, are cared for when they come home,” said LePage.

The conference will be held again next year and the Maine Military and Community Network is planning on having even more vendors and attendees.