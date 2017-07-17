EOIR Staff Supplies Local Students

To join the military is to prioritize the United States and its citizens. Even then, Soldiers will often find ways to do more.



Members of Product Manager Electro Optic / Infrared Payloads (PdM EO/IR), which falls under Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S), are supporting local schools in an ongoing partnership with American Legion Post 364.



The team delivered 800 school supply items to Post 364 of Woodbridge, VA, to be distributed to students of Prince William County School District in Virginia.



“I wanted to ensure that not only did we focus on our performing our mission but also ensure that we were doing our part to give back to the surrounding community,” said Lt. Col. Kecia Troy, the PdM EO/IR. “Each of us has been fortunate to have educations, jobs, and the resources to care for our families, but we need to remember that not everyone has that same good fortune. So I challenged the office, through a can food drive last November, and now the school supply drive in July, to give back.”



In November, PM EO/IR collected and donated over 350 food items and $220 worth of Walmart gift cards supporting the Carpenter's Shelter in Alexandria, VA. The Food donations were then used to build Thanksgiving baskets for needy families and gave the gift cards to homeless families living at the shelter as they transitioned into homes/apartments.



Prince William County School District in Virginia has 88,930 students as of 2017 with 14 high schools, 16 middle schools and 60 elementary schools.



Troy intends to continue her community support challenges for PM EO/IR for the foreseeable future.

