Reserve officers become the first to graduate challenging Cyber Operations Officer Course

FORT GORDON, Georgia – Five Army Reserve officers made history here recently when they successfully graduated an intensely challenging 30-week Cyber Operations Officer Course July 25, becoming the first of America’s Army Reserve Soldiers to do so.



The Soldiers are from the Army Reserve Cyber Operations Group (ARCOG), 335th Signal Command (Theater) and their graduation marks an important milestone in Army Reserve cyber operations training and education.



“This is an amazing time to join cyber,” said Col. Michael J. Philbin, guest speaker at the graduation ceremony and the Joint Operations Officer, Joint Force Headquarters Cyber (Army). “We are at a time where we are simultaneously building our doctrine, our personnel base and our capabilities. No other branch can say that.”



The multi-faceted course, taught at the U.S. Army Cyber School of Excellence here, was originally created in September 2015. It is currently comprised of three phases and covers a variety of in-depth cyber skills and information technology ranging from Cisco Certified Network Associate Training to Cyber Common Technical Core to full-spectrum cyberspace operations and Core Methodologies. It is designed to prepare graduates to conduct offensive and defensive network operations as well as maintain the Department of Defense Information Network.



“Cyber is all very new and the change that happens everyday is stunning,” said Philbin. “Everyday we develop new capabilities and new techniques, and now you (the graduates) will be one of the people involved in that process. You will figure out how to infiltrate an enemy’s network, and how to successfully defend ours.”



One of the graduating officers who will now be taking on those responsibilities is Maj. Lloyd J. Misiowiec, team member, Master Cyber Training Team, ARCOG, 335th SC (T). “I am privileged and fortunate to have been selected to attend this course,” said Misiowiec. “It was challenging, yet very rewarding. It tested my existing knowledge while ripping away my pre-conceived notional framework of understanding, and then rebuilt it. I would highly encourage all signal officers to engage this target.”



“Having our cyber officers graduate from this course is a significant milestone for the Army Reserve,” said Col. James “Jim” Chatfield, director of cyber operations, 335th SC (T). “It took a lot of coordination, board assessment and resourcing to get these officers here and it’s extremely exciting to see them not only graduate but to do exceptionally well in this course.”



There were only two honor graduates in the class of 17 students and one of them was Army Reserve officer Lt. Col. William E. Bardon Jr., officer-in-charge of Cyber Protection Team-182, National Capitol Region Cyber Protection Center, ARCOG, 335th SC (T). “This course has been a lot of fun, but it was also a lot of intellectual work,” he said. “ It allowed me to work with a lot of very smart young officers and learn from them, while giving them some knowledge from my own experience.”



With the course now behind this new group of graduates, plans are already underway at the 335th SC (T) to send more officers to it. “We anticipate 10-15 more of our officers attending this course in fiscal year 18, “ said Chatfield. “That will further enhance our readiness, and move us toward meeting the initial operation capability standards that we are committed to.”



In his closing remarks, Philbin posed a challenge to the newly graduated cyber warriors. “I challenge you as you go out to your new jobs, to make cyber better,” he said. “How will you change things, how will you set precedence? You are in the vanguard of cyber. The doors are wide open and the opportunities will be there like in no other branch. It is a great time to be in cyber.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2017 Date Posted: 07.26.2017 15:10 Story ID: 242666 Location: FORT GORDON, GA, US