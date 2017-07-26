Fleet CPO Training Team Host Executive Leadership Symposium

NORFOLK (NNS) – The U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Fleet CPO training team brought together command master chiefs (CMCs) and senior enlisted leaders (SELs) Command Senior Enlisted Leaders (CSEL) Executive Leadership Symposium July 17-20 at USFF Headquarters.



The 3-day seminar focused on trainings, exchange of ideas, discussions on fleet operations and preparation for service on a flag officer’s staff, among the top enlisted leaders from commands across the Navy’s Mid-Atlantic Region.



Fifteen CMCs and CSELs attended the symposium, including Command Master Chief Wesley Koshoffer, from Naval Leadership and Ethics Center, who served as the class mentor for the event. Leaders seized the opportunity to share their experiences and gain insight on effective deckplate leadership.



"The symposium provided a great opportunity for us to step back from day to day issues and engage in meaningful and thought provoking dialogue with other leaders,” said Koshoffer. “It also created an opportunity to realign with our fundamental principles and what it means to be a member of the profession of arms as a Senior Enlisted Leader. Additionally, the chance to engage with some of the Navy's most senior officers in small group discussions was extremely valuable.”



Leaders described the impact they hoped the seminar would have on the attendees.



“The CSEL Executive Leadership Symposium is designed to introduce the knowledge and skills CSELs will need to effectively contribute to and succeed as an CSEL working on a flag or general officer staff,” said Master Chief Carlos Giron, lead facilitator for the USFF CPO Training Team. “Throughout the event, leaders receive briefs from flag officers and senior staff personnel on how a flag staff functions. The goal is to provide an understanding on the CSEL’s role at the flag unit level vice the unit level.”



USFF’s senior officers and enlisted members also participated in the dialogue during the event. Vice Adm. Richard P. Breckenridge, USFF’s deputy commander, and Fleet Master Chief Paul Kingsbury were among the key speakers, providing insight on motivation and mentorship. The symposium wrapped up with closing comments from USFF’s commander Adm. Phil Davidson.



“For these senior leaders to take time out of their day to meet with deckplate leaders and share their insight and encouragement shows the value of face-to-face mentorship and the value of our program,” said Giron. “This symposium is about fleet engagement. Here we have an opportunity to share ideas and experiences that are aimed at growth and readiness. Work that will impact the fleet is happening right here.”



Fleet CPO Training teams host two Executive Leadership Symposiums on the East Coast and two on the West Coast, serving the most senior enlisted leaders worldwide.



The effort is made to engage deckplate leaders as they provide direct assessment of effective fleet operations, training and Sailors across the fleet.



Since 2010, the Fleet CPO Training team has continuously provided one-day, 8-hour facilitated seminars designed to energize CPOs and First Class Petty Officers to become more effective leaders. The trainings are designed to be interactive and geared towards group discussions.



For more news from USFF please visit, http://www.public.navy.mil/usff



Check out the Fleet CPO Training Team at, https://www.facebook.com/fcpott/ or email USFF_FLTCPOTRA@Navy.mil

