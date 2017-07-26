Stencil brands RIA-JMTC products

When shipping packages, companies ensure their names right on the side of the box. While Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center ships their products all over the world, they were missing that brand. Until now.



Brad Barry, logistic operations director, RIA-JMTC, came up with the idea to use RIA-JMTC shipping containers as a method of branding and took the idea to his team. Pete Brautigam was the tool designer selected to create a means of marking the crates.



“I pitched ideas and sketches to a few members of management, ultimately deciding on one of my eight suggestions,” said Brautigam. “Once a design was selected, I modeled the stencil.”



After modeling the stencil, the design went to the weld and sheet metal division to be programed and cut with lasers, then handles were welded on the stencil.



The design isn’t set in stone and a stamp is still being developed to test its feasibility.



“There may be a few modifications needed, but overall the emblem allows us to convey a message that we are a stand-alone, world-class manufacturer,” said Steve Swanner, weld and sheet metal division chief, RIA-JMTC.



The first stencil was sprayed by Col. Kenneth W. Letcher, RIA-JMTC commander, and Sgt. Maj. Marvin Jones, RIA-JMTC sergeant major, July 7.



“The stencil afforded us the opportunity to put our mark on the readiness products we produce for the Warfighter,” said Barry. “The crates our products are shipped and stored in will be seen all around the globe. When a crate is cracked opened in the future the Warfighter will come to understand that it represents the highest quality available to them as it was the RIA-JMTC Army Civilians that made it.”



RIA-JMTC continues to be the Army’s premier manufacturing facility, but now delivers its unparalleled readiness solutions to the Army with their name proudly displayed.

