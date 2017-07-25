Marne community gathers for back to school fair

Photo By Pvt. Zoe Garbarino | Students from Kessler Elementary School on Fort Stewart, Ga. spin a wheel to learn...... read more read more Photo By Pvt. Zoe Garbarino | Students from Kessler Elementary School on Fort Stewart, Ga. spin a wheel to learn exercise tips with a representative from Winn Army Community Hospital at a back-to-school fair July 24, 2017, at Newman Gym on Fort Stewart. The boys attended the school fair with Family to meet school officials and see what activities are going on in the community. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Zoe Garbarino/Released) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. -- The Morale, Welfare and Recreation program on Fort Stewart partnered with Operation Homefront to host a Community Activities, Information and Registration Back to School Fair July 25, 2017, at Newman Gym on Fort Stewart, Georgia.



The back to school fair was hosted to provide military Families with school supplies and expose them to programs and services that are available to them in the area.



“Soldiers who have changed their duty station and their Family Members were able to see what is available in the immediate area,” said Dov Estroff, a special event coordinator for MWR. “We do the best we can to help ease the burden for our Soldiers and their Family Members.”



Operation Homefront, a non-profit organization whose focus is military Families, gathered school supply donations and in turn split everything up among all installations. Once installations received the donations, they were able to distribute the supplies in backpacks to Soldier’s Families.



“I think donating the backpacks shows that the community still appreciates military members and the sacrifices they make for their Families,” said Heather Conroy, a volunteer from MWR. “The Marne community recognizes that by coming together with different organizations we help our Soldiers out.”



Representatives from school districts in the Marne community such as the Department of Defense Education Activity and Liberty County were at the fair to give parents more insight to the schools and their visions.



Along with schools, local businesses like Xfinity and Smile Doctors were at the school fair to offer their services and entertain the kids in attendance.



“I have three kids, so being able to receive free backpacks with supplies and reach out to their school district all under one roof is a blessing,” said Misty Theis, an Army Community Service volunteer.



Estroff said this year’s back to school fair was a huge success compared to previous years. There were more than 60 booths to represent various vendors and 1,250 backpacks donated to military Families.