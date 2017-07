IN THIS EDITION OF CITIZEN AIRMAN MAGAZINE, LEARN HOW THE PILOT SHORTAGE IS AFFECTING THE AIR FORCE RESERVE AND WHAT THE COMMAND IS DOING TO KEEP PILOTS IN THE COCKPIT.



MEET BRIG. GEN. UDO “KARL” MCGREGOR WHO’S AIR FORCE JOURNEY BEGAN 41 YEARS AGO AS AN AIRMAN BASIC AND READ HIS STORY OF ACHIEVEMENT THAT TOOK HIM FROM STRIPES TO STARS.



CHECK OUT THE VITAL ROLE THAT RESERVE CITIZEN AIRMEN PLAY IN IMPROVING AERIAL REFUELING ON THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE AS PART OF THE AERIAL REFUELING SYSTEMS ADVISORY GROUP.



IT’S NOT JUST ANY BRIDGE; STEP INTO HISTORY WITH MAJ. DAVID SIMONS JUNIOR, AS HE HELPS BUILD A BRIDGE OVER THE LE MER-DE-RET RIVER IN FRANCE TO CONNECT THE FUTURE TO THE PAST.



ALL THIS AND MORE IN THE AUGUST 2017 ISSUE OF CITIZEN AIRMAN MAGAZINE AVAILABLE NOW ON THE WEB AND COMING SOON TO A MAILBOX NEAR YOU.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2017 Date Posted: 07.26.2017 10:14 Story ID: 242589 Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Citizen Airman Magazine August Issue Promo, by Philip Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.