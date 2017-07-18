AMC senior leadership experience Team Dover’s rapid global mobility

Gen. Carlton D. Everhart II, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Shelina Frey, AMC command chief, received a firsthand view of Team Dover and its rapid global mobility capabilities during a visit here July 12 to 14.



While the senior leaders toured key facilities on base, their primary objective was to meet with Team Dover’s Airmen, receive feedback, recognize Airmen, and get a pulse of wing operations.



“What you do makes a difference,” said Carlton D. Everhart II, AMC commander. “The long hours and hard work to get our aircraft in the air and deliver effects benefits our nation and warfighters tremendously. Whether you are mission support, maintenance or operations; you enable rapid global mobility now.”



He emphasized that without Airmen, mission success does not happen.



“I am honored to serve alongside the Airmen from Team Dover,” he said. “What is done by Team Dover makes a significant contribution to national defense.”



Base visits provide commanders critical insight at various levels and ensure insight into areas where senior leadership can help resolve challenges Part of that is evolving to meet future global environments.



“We must continue to evolve and modernize to ensure mobility forces provide timely movement and sustainment of the joint force where and when needed,” said Everhart. “AMC will continue to pursue opportunities and initiatives with our Reserve and Guard partners that optimize mobility partnerships.”



Everhart stressed how critically important Dover Total Force partnerships are to AMC mission success.



“Team Dover has a team of very talented Total Force professionals that are delivering effects around the globe,” said Everhart. “Enabling the warfighter and delivering excellence is what you do and you do it extremely well. Dover Airmen provide combat ready Airmen to deliver today’s airlift while sustaining our strategic reserve capability for tomorrow.”



Everhart said that Team Dover sets the table for joint military operation success, stating airlift is fundamental to and an essential element to joint military operations .



“As the joint force grows so does their overall demand for airlift,” he said. “What Team Dover brings to the fight will always be in demand.”



AMC mission demands are insatiable, operating 24 hours a day. An AMC aircraft goes airborne on average every 2.8 minutes somewhere around the globe. A large portion of these aircraft are based here.



“It is imperative that we continue to adapt to future operating environments and provide our Airmen every opportunity to succeed,” Everhart said. “The rapid global mobility capability is not a national birthright, enduring investment is required.



Everhart visited during a time in which the base and local community are celebrating milestones. Dover AFB is in its 75th year as a military installation, while the City of Dover is celebrating its 300th anniversary.



“I am also impressed with the great relationship the base has with the local community,” he said. “The Dover community is very military-friendly and has a tremendous reputation of being critical mission partners. This is incredibly important considering the types of missions Team Dover has responsibility for executing.”

