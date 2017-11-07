Delaware’s adjutant general gives Hangar Talk

Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia | Col. Ethan Griffin, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents a coin to Maj. Gen. Carol...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia | Col. Ethan Griffin, 436th Airlift Wing commander, presents a coin to Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons, adjutant general of Delaware, during a Hangar Talk June 6, 2017, at the Air Mobility Command on Dover Air Force Base, Del. One purpose of the event was to increase understanding between Team Dover’s active duty and Reserve components with Timmons and the Delaware Air National Guard, based out of New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Cacicia) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Carol Timmons, adjutant general of Delaware, spoke at Team Dover’s inaugural Hangar Talk symposium June 6, 2017, at the Air Mobility Command Museum on Dover AFB.



The purpose of the event was twofold. First being to promote aviation heritage and sharing experiences between generations of aviators. The second was to increase understanding between Team Dover’s active duty and Reserve components with Timmons and the Delaware Air National Guard, based out of New Castle Air National Guard Base, Delaware.



“I would like to thank Maj. Gen. Timmons for agreeing to speak at this inaugural Hangar Talk” said 1st Lt. Byron Gray, 3d Airlift Squadron pilot. “The goal of Hangar Talk is to bring quality speakers with a unique experience in aviation to share their story, and build camaraderie in the aviation community. This event was special because in addition to talking about aviation we were able to strengthen our bond with our Delaware National Guard partners."



Timmons shared her story of career progression from an enlisted security forces Airmen in the ANG, to becoming an Army helicopter pilot, to flying C-141 Starlifters with the Air Force Reserve, and finally as a C-130 pilot back with the ANG, all before severing as Delaware’s assistant adjutant general and now as adjutant general.



“It was a very fun afternoon,” said Timmons. “I am happy and thankful to be able to kick off this event. I really am a total force Airman with a strong guard and Reserve background. The need to work alongside our active duty counterparts has been cemented in me on my many deployments.”



As adjutant general, she is responsible for the mission readiness of all Delaware National Guard units, to include more than 1,500 Soldiers and 1,100 Airmen, for both federal and state missions.



“Events like these are important to solidify the aviators, maintenance and support personnel together as a group that are all working to get the same job done,” said Timmons.



Hangar Talk symposiums, much like this one, will take place in the future quarterly featuring both aviation and aviation-related speakers.