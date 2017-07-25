692 ISRG welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM - The 692nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group (692 ISRG) welcomed their new commander during a change of command ceremony, here, July 17, 2017.



Col. David Dengler assumed command of the 692 ISRG from Col. Chad Hartman, as Col. Jason Brown, 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing commander, presided over the ceremony.



“This group has been incredibly busy over the last two years,” said Brown. “Under Col. Hartman’s leadership, this group has supported over 1,000 global ISR missions and 65,000 products for the U.S. intelligence community. When it comes to intelligence problems here in the Pacific, there’s no better group of innovators than these Airmen. Their success is unquestionable due to the leadership from Chad Hartman.”



Hartman’s next assignment will be at the Pentagon, Washington D.C.



“To my former and current squadron commanders, chiefs and shirts, I was incredibly blessed to have you,” said Hartman. “Col. Dengler, this is a very special and powerful collection of men and women and you are the perfect leader to take charge. I look forward to seeing what transpires over the next couple of years.”



Before taking command of the 692 ISRG, Dengler served as a strategist and operational planner at U.S. Pacific Command, Camp Smith, Hawaii.



“Col. Brown, thank you entrusting me with this awesome responsibility,” said Dengler. “To the men and women of this group, know that I will do my best to take care of you and to make sure our mission succeeds.”



The 692 ISRG, headquartered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, processes, exploits and disseminates ISR data collected by U-2, Predator and Global Hawk aircraft. The group is also the Air Force component of the National Security Agency-Central Security Service-Hawaii, and provides Air Force National Tactical Integration to the 613th Air and Space Operations Center.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2017 Date Posted: 07.25.2017 22:04 Story ID: 242542 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 692 ISRG welcomes new commander, by TSgt Heather Redman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.