USAICoE Recognizes Two Honor Graduates

Pvt. 1st Class Chip McCartney and Spc. Yvonne Lamont were singled out by their leadership for their outstanding performance during their training to become 35G Geospatial Imagery Analysts.



The Geospatial Intelligence Imagery Analyst Course is just under six months long and is divided into multiple phases. Each phase builds in complexity as Soldiers learn the basics of tactical identification, learn critical thinking, work with complicated imagery, and start to develop briefings and learn what tactical information has value to the commander. The course culminates with a week-long simulated combat exercise where they practice all of the techniques and instruction they received throughout the course. Upon successful completion of the course the Soldiers can qualify for 34 credit hours from Cochise College which make up the bulk of the credits needed to obtain an Associate's Degree in intelligence analysis.



McCartney, a California Army National Guardsman, credits his Family and his classmates for his success in the course. "I joined the Guard to better provide for my Family; they and my fellow classmates really motivated me to excel," McCartney said.



Lamont, an active-duty Soldier headed to Fort Gordon, Georgia, for her follow-on assignment, credits her instructors' motivation for her success.

"The instructors here have lots of experience and were able to explain the practical aspects of what we were learning and how to apply it in our future assignments," Lamont said.



At the end of the ceremony Capt. Andrew Dowds, commander of Bravo Company, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, awarded each of the Honor Graduates the Army Achievement Medal for their efforts.



Both Soldiers will be departing Fort Huachuca ready to begin their careers as military intelligence professionals.

