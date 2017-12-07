703rd BSB earns Distinguished Unit of the Quartermaster award

FORT LEE, Va. – The commander and command sergeant major of 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, were presented the Distinguished Unit of the Quartermaster Regiment award at a ceremony in Fort Lee, Va., July 11, 2017.

Every year, the regimental commander presents the Distinguished Unit of the Quartermaster Regiment award to outstanding individuals and units (both past and present) who have contributed significantly to the Corps’ mission or who have brought known credit to the regiment over the course of its long and proud history.

“I am proud to respond to the call sign of ‘Maintain 6’, knowing those who went before me left behind a legacy of excellence and courageous service under the most arduous conditions,” said Lt. Col. Joshua LaMotte, commander of 703rd BSB.

The unit was first formed on October 10, 1927, as the 703rd Ordnance Light Maintenance Company and comprised of 2 motor pool sections -- the 48th and 49th. They took part in the Seventh Army’s invasion of Southern France led by the United States VI Corps.

On May 1, 1936, 703rd was consolidated, reorganized and redesigned as Echo Company, 3rd Quartermaster Regiment, as an element of 3rd ID.

They have participated in over 20 separate campaigns across the world; a few noted are World War II, Korean War and the Global War on Terrorism.

Currently, 703rd BSB is assigned to 2nd IBCT, 3rd ID, where they serve as the brigade's support battalion.

"The long and distinguished heritage of the 703rd BSB brings significant credit upon the Quartermaster Corps," said Col. James K. Dooghan, commander of 2nd IBCT. "This recognition as a Distinguished Unit of the Quartermaster Regiment is appropriately timed for the 703rd BSB, as they enter their ninetieth year of service in the U.S. Army and once again begin to convert their support structure from infantry to an armored brigade combat team."

