Battle Group Poland holds change of command ceremony

BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, Poland--Battle Group Poland and 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment said goodbye to Lt. Col. Steven Gventer, former commander, and welcomed Lt. Col. Christopher L’Heureux as the new commander in a traditional change of command ceremony here July 25.



Gventer, the battle group’s first commander, led elements of the multinational unit on a tactical road march from Vilseck, Germany to the unit’s base near Orzysz, Poland in March 2017. The U.S.-led battle group, comprised of U.S., U.K. and Romanian soldiers, serve with the Polish 15th Mechanized Brigade as a deterrence force in northeast Poland in support of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence.



Gventer had assumed command of the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment in September 2015. Prior to taking charge of Battle Group Poland, Gventer led “Cougar” Squadron through Allied Spirit rotations IV and V and Atlantic Resolve North 17 in the Baltics for three months. His other assignments include deployments to Iraq and various assignments with the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea, 1st Cavalry Division and NATO.



His next assignment is with U.S. Army Europe's 7th Army Training Command’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany where he will observe, coach and train leaders, staffs, and units up to Brigade Combat Teams and multinational partners during the planning, preparation, and execution phases of simulated combat operations at JMRC.



L’Heureux comes to Battle Group Poland and 2/2CR from his most recent assignment in Washington, D.C. where he served as a legislative liaison to the U.S. House of Representatives on Capitol Hill. Previous assignments include deployments to Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan and various leadership positions with 35th Armor Regiment, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Infantry Regiment and 2nd Infantry Division.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2017 Date Posted: 07.25.2017 13:09 Story ID: 242483 Location: PL Web Views: 60 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Battle Group Poland holds change of command ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.