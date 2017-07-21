Civilian of the Quarter Announced at SLC

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    07.21.2017

    By William Kenny, Submarine Learning Center Public Affairs

    GROTON, Conn. - The Submarine Learning Center (SLC) recognized Scott Rinaldi as the Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) for the second quarter of 2017 during an all-hands ceremony July 21.

    Rinaldi is the Domain Information Systems Security Manager and Cyberspace IT/Cyber Security Work Force Program Manager, supporting instructional staff and students across the SLC domain which trains 3,300 submarine Sailors on a daily basis.

    “I strive to do and be my best every day,” said Rinaldi. “In the environment of excellence in which I work, that quickly becomes your daily routine and benchmark as it does for those around you.”

    SLC Commanding Officer Capt. Andrew Jarrett praised Rinaldi’s rapid responses and multi-tasking abilities during unplanned vacancies of both the Information System Security Manager (ISSM) and the classroom support contract technical adviser for the Groton training site.

    “Mr. Rinaldi provided seamless support to Naval Submarine School while continuing to provide cyber security (CS) oversite to all of our learning sites,” Jarrett said. “He continuously reviewed workflows, establishing and improving processes to ensure training delivery despite resource constraints.”

    Rinaldi has worked for SLC since October of 2015.

    The Submarine Learning Center's primary function is to create, coordinate and execute the future training and education vision for the Submarine Force. As such, it is accountable for all undersea curriculums, training delivery methodologies, and for developing and maintaining professional development continuums for all undersea warfare officers and ratings to include Electronics Technician (communications and navigation), Fire Control Technician, Sonar Technician, Machinist's Mate (auxiliary and weapons), Missile Technician, and all nuclear training ratings.

    For additional information on the Submarine Learning Center, visit the SLC website: https://www.netc.navy.mil/centers/slc/

    For additional information on the Naval Education and Training Command, visit the NETC website: https://www.netc.navy.mil.

