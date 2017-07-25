(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    More Than Skin Deep: Breakthroughs to Counter Deadly VX

    RSDL Veriox Graph

    Courtesy Photo | This chart shows VX dose lethality curves in animals decontaminated with either RSDL...... read more read more

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2017

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    First developed in the United Kingdom in the early 1950s, VX is one of the most toxic chemical weapon threats facing our warfighters. An organophosphorus nerve agent, VX is odorless, colorless and tasteless, and can stay on unprotected surfaces for days. Dermal or inhalation exposure to VX, like most chemical weapon nerve agents, may result in muscle paralysis, shortness of breath, seizures and death. To counter this threat, our warfighters need a reliable treatment option for both broken and unbroken skin.

    While the DoD currently uses the Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion (RSDL) for broad-spectrum agent elimination on unbroken skin, a capability gap exists for treating chemical agent exposure to large affected areas or open wounds. This need has led researchers from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s Chemical and Biological Technologies Department to develop new personnel decontamination therapeutics.

    A current DTRA CB-funded research effort, conducted by the U.S. Army Research Institute for Chemical Defense (USAMRICD), is exploring the decontamination properties of Veriox®, a topical antimicrobial, anti-infective and disinfectant. Veriox® is under development for use in hospitals for medical device sterilization, surface disinfection and advanced wound care. The same properties that make it useful in these situations may also mean that it could be used to treat warfighters after exposure to a chemical weapon.

    Recent USAMRICD studies have shown that the median lethal dose of VX in Veriox®-treated animals is 1.8-fold higher than in RSDL-treated animals. While preliminary studies demonstrate Veriox® provides a significant reduction in lethality from nerve agents, in-depth efficacy studies are needed to fully assess the compound. If successful, Veriox® could provide an alternative dermal capability for military personnel, particularly for open wound and whole-body decontamination.

    The USAMRICD team recently published their findings in the report, “USAMRICD-TR-16-06, Evaluation of Veriox® as a Skin Decontamination Product after Dermal Exposure to the Nerve Agent VX.”

    DTRA CB is also working with the Edgewood Chemical and Biological Center on a parallel decontamination effort utilizing zirconium hydroxide (Zr(OH)4). This effort has demonstrated dermal efficacy equal to or greater than RSDL against several chemical weapon agents, including VX, sulfur mustard and soman, when tested on pig and artificial skin. In addition, multiple endeavors to explore novel formulations of medical decontamination capabilities for open-wound treatment after exposure are underway.

    Through these promising treatment options for both broken and unbroken skin, creating a new capability of rapid decontamination will add another layer of defense for our warfighters from chemical threats.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2017
    Date Posted: 07.25.2017 10:59
    Story ID: 242468
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, More Than Skin Deep: Breakthroughs to Counter Deadly VX, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Decontamination
    VX
    DTRA CB
    sulfur
    JSTO
    Joint Science and Technology Office
    USAMRICD
    soman
    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department
    Edgewood Chemical and Biological Center
    RSDL
    Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion
    U.S. Army Research Institute for Chemical Defense
    Veriox
    chemical weapons agents
    organophosphorous
    Dermal Exposure
    zirconium hydroxide
    Zr(OH)4
    mustard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT