ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait – Col. Mark Beckler, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade commander, awarded the Meritorious Service Medal to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rick Dillenbeck, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Gabriel Gonzalez and Sgt. Walter Griner at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 15,2017.
The 29th CAB Soldiers were presented with the Meritorious Service Medal due to the professionalism, hard work and dedication they exhibited while part of the brigade’s C-12 Huron fixed-wing aviation element, charged with moving distinguished visitors throughout the 29th CAB area of operations.
“The C-12 personnel had a willing attitude throughout the deployment,” said Griner. “Everyone worked hard and was always willing to go above and beyond to get the mission done."
Over the past several months the C-12 detachment flew over 1,600 hours while moving over 2,000 passengers and hauling over 14,000 pounds of cargo.
“It’s a small group with a high visibility mission and they’ve done a superb job of keeping all of the balls in the air while providing safe and effective transportation to our VIPs,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kevin Purtee, a C-12 pilot from the 29th CAB’s fixed-wing detachment
The C-12 detachment consists of Soldiers from Detachment 7, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment from the Texas Army National Guard and the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s Company C, 3rd Battalion, 135th Theater Aviation Regiment.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 11:52
|Story ID:
|242459
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Hometown:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Hometown:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 29th CAB’s C-12 Aviators awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, by SSG Isolda Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT