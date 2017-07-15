(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    29th CAB’s C-12 Aviators awarded the Meritorious Service Medal

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes | AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait – Col. Mark Beckler Commander of the 29th Combat Aviation

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.15.2017

    Story by Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes 

    29th Combat Aviation Brigade

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait – Col. Mark Beckler, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade commander, awarded the Meritorious Service Medal to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rick Dillenbeck, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Gabriel Gonzalez and Sgt. Walter Griner at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 15,2017.

    The 29th CAB Soldiers were presented with the Meritorious Service Medal due to the professionalism, hard work and dedication they exhibited while part of the brigade’s C-12 Huron fixed-wing aviation element, charged with moving distinguished visitors throughout the 29th CAB area of operations.

    “The C-12 personnel had a willing attitude throughout the deployment,” said Griner. “Everyone worked hard and was always willing to go above and beyond to get the mission done."

    Over the past several months the C-12 detachment flew over 1,600 hours while moving over 2,000 passengers and hauling over 14,000 pounds of cargo.

    “It’s a small group with a high visibility mission and they’ve done a superb job of keeping all of the balls in the air while providing safe and effective transportation to our VIPs,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kevin Purtee, a C-12 pilot from the 29th CAB’s fixed-wing detachment

    The C-12 detachment consists of Soldiers from Detachment 7, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment from the Texas Army National Guard and the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s Company C, 3rd Battalion, 135th Theater Aviation Regiment.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2017
    Date Posted: 07.25.2017 11:52
    Story ID: 242459
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Hometown: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
    Hometown: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Hometown: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
    This work, 29th CAB's C-12 Aviators awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, by SSG Isolda Reyes, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Texas National guard
    C-12
    Maryland National guard
    Army National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    Fixed Wing

