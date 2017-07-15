29th CAB’s C-12 Aviators awarded the Meritorious Service Medal

Photo By Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes | AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait – Col. Mark Beckler Commander of the 29th Combat Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes | AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait – Col. Mark Beckler Commander of the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade presents Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rick Dillenbeck, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Gabriel Gonzalez and Sgt. Walter Griner with the Meritorious Service Medal at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 15,2017. These 29th CAB Soldiers received the award due to the professionalism, hard work and dedication they exhibited while part of the brigade’s C-12 fixed-wing aviation element, charged with moving distinguished visitors throughout the 29th CAB area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Isolda Reyes) see less | View Image Page

ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait – Col. Mark Beckler, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade commander, awarded the Meritorious Service Medal to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Rick Dillenbeck, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Gabriel Gonzalez and Sgt. Walter Griner at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, July 15,2017.



The 29th CAB Soldiers were presented with the Meritorious Service Medal due to the professionalism, hard work and dedication they exhibited while part of the brigade’s C-12 Huron fixed-wing aviation element, charged with moving distinguished visitors throughout the 29th CAB area of operations.



“The C-12 personnel had a willing attitude throughout the deployment,” said Griner. “Everyone worked hard and was always willing to go above and beyond to get the mission done."



Over the past several months the C-12 detachment flew over 1,600 hours while moving over 2,000 passengers and hauling over 14,000 pounds of cargo.



“It’s a small group with a high visibility mission and they’ve done a superb job of keeping all of the balls in the air while providing safe and effective transportation to our VIPs,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Kevin Purtee, a C-12 pilot from the 29th CAB’s fixed-wing detachment



The C-12 detachment consists of Soldiers from Detachment 7, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 641st Aviation Regiment from the Texas Army National Guard and the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s Company C, 3rd Battalion, 135th Theater Aviation Regiment.