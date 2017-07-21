A hundred years strong: 1/6 celebrates anniversary

Marines from 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment hosted a warrior night in celebration of the unit’s 100-year anniversary at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 21.



The celebration was held to honor the legacy of the Marines and the unit itself in its hundred years of service.



“It’s a testament, not every unit can say they’ve been around for a hundred years,” said Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Grant McGory, senior line corpsman for Charlie Co., 1/6. “Being around the unit after a hundred years is really important to everybody; it’s just an amazing thing.”



The celebration began with a short video presentation that showed the history, feats and accomplishments the Marines of 1/6 had achieved in the past 100 years.



“Reaching a hundred year anniversary is incredibly special because it shows how long this unit has been around. It also gives us a chance to look back on those hundred years and look at the things this unit has accomplished in faraway lands in uncertain circumstances,” said 2nd Lt. John Carroll, weapons platoon commander for Charlie Co., 1/6.



The celebration continued with the playing of the national anthem and the announcement of all the unit’s awards, commemorating the battles, campaigns, and service and unit citations of 1/6.



“You talk about Island Hopping Campaign in the Pacific and you talk about more recent events like Iraq and Afghanistan; it just makes the entire unit feel proud about how far we’ve come in that hundred years and really grasp how big this thing is and that we’re a part in the history of 1/6,” said Carroll.



The celebration continued on with a night of camaraderie with Marines of all ranks eating dinner together and socializing.



“There’s nothing better than being around other Marines, having a good time enjoying each other’s company and celebrating together what makes this battalion great,” said Carroll. “Having events like that helps unit cohesion to the point where we will continue to be great because we have that cohesion and we believe in one another, fighting for the same purpose and for the same reason.”

