U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit to Host 2018 National Junior Air Rifle Championships

FORT BENNING, Ga. — The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, in cooperation with the Civilian Marksmanship Program, will host the 2018 U.S. Army National Junior Air Rifle Championship here, at Pool Indoor Range, Feb. 1-3, 2018.



The top 30 precision and sporter individuals, and the top 30 teams, in both disciplines and based on scores from state sectionals, will be invited to Fort Benning, Georgia for the National Championship.



Sectional competitions will take place between October 1, and December 15, 2017. The sectional matches will be shoulder-to-shoulder competitions open to all teams, clubs, and individual junior shooters in an area. Competitors will fire in air rifle competitions throughout the nation. Scores will be uploaded into a national results list that display state and national rankings in real time.



Competitors should contact their area match organizers for details on how to enter sectionals. The match website, www.orionresults.com/usamu, will list all approved match sponsors. Match entries for the sectional qualifier will be submitted directly to match sponsors. The entry fee for the sectional qualifier is $6.00 for each competitor, and is paid to the host club for their target and administrative fees. There is no additional entry fee for teams.



The 2018 U.S. Army National Junior Air Rifle Championship is open to all junior shooting organizations and individual marksmen. All school-age youth are invited to participate, whether as individuals or as members of their club or school team.



Schools and clubs are encouraged to enter as many individual shooters and teams as possible. Competitors are not required to be a member of a club or school team to compete.



This U.S. Army-sponsored youth marksmanship championship promotes the development of rifle marksmanship skill among American youth. The USAMU supports our Nation’s youth by fostering junior participation in prestigious state and national rifle competitions, promoting firearms safety, and connecting junior marksmen with the expertise and professionalism of the Army and its Soldiers.



Additionally, the USAMU will host an optional three-position small-bore competition on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. The small-bore match is open only to competitors who have already qualified for the air rifle competition. Competitors must preregister for the small-bore event using the same entry form as the air rifle match.



New to the 2018 competition, is a paper team match that will take place concurrently with the individual small-bore competition. Teams must be declared prior to the preparation and sighting period. Small-bore teams may be comprised of either a complete four-person organizational team or “pickup” team members.



The Civilian Marksmanship Program will host a banquet and awards ceremony after the finals on Saturday, 3 February 2018. Tickets for competitors and one coach will be distributed at in-processing. For all others wishing to attend the banquet and awards ceremony, tickets may be purchased in advance for $30.00 each. You may purchase these extra tickets upon checking in for the championship.



For additional information about the competition, please contact Mr. Roscoe Castle at roscoe.j.castle.civ@mail.mil, or (706) 545-4276.



The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) wins national and international shooting competitions, supports Army marketing engagements, and advances small arms lethality to demonstrate Army marksmanship capability, connect America to its Army and enhance marksmanship effectiveness in combat. USAMU is part of the U.S. Army Marketing Engagement Brigade and Army Marketing and Research Group.