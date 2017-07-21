USFK STB deactivates as new USFK Support Company activates

U.S. Forces Korea Special Troops Battalion (STB) held casing of the colors ceremony at United States Army Garrison Yongsan, July 21. Maj. Gen. Michael A. Bills, USFK operations officer, USFK service members and members of the Republic of Korea Army attended the ceremony to commemorate the unit and its history.



Every unit has distinctive flag known as the “Colors,” and when the unit is deactivated a casing of the colors ceremony is held. This event was the deactivation of USFK STB and the activation of USFK Support Company (USC).



“The casing ceremony is a time honored tradition that visibly demonstrates that a unit has fulfilled its mission and is being stood down in a respectful, honorable fashion,” said Capt. Fairusa Adams, commander of USC. “Many times over the years, units case their colors and go dormant only to be re-activated several years later and perhaps at a different location with a potentially different mission set.”



The USC will have administrative control of 8th Army HHB supporting approximately 350 USFK service members.



“USFK and 8th Army are in a period of transformation and change with the move to Camp Humphreys,” said Adams. “With the casing of the STB’s color and the transition of its personnel to the 8th Army HHB, it gives the component commander a more centralized point of control and mission command.”



The USC will support logistics, administrative, training and other support needs for USFK service members as they transition to Camp Humphreys.

