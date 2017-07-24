3rd ID cases colors for deployment

Leaders of 3rd Infantry Division conducted a colors casing ceremony July 21 at Marne Garden on Fort Stewart, Georgia in preparation for the headquarters’ deployment.

Approximately 250 Soldiers will replace the 1st Cavalry Division headquarters as the U.S. Forces-Afghanistan National Support Element in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and Resolute Support.

“We will form the backbone of a joint and combined staff and headquarters,” said Maj. Gen. Lee Quintas, commanding general of 3rd ID.

Quintas will serve as both commander of Bagram Airfield and deputy commanding general for the Resolute Support mission. Resolute Support is a NATO-led, non-combat mission that helps build sustainability through training, advising, and assistance to the Afghan National Defense Security Force while also providing food, fuel, ammunition, life support and equipment.

A primary mission for division staff will be to provide support, logistics and security to Soldiers of U.S. Forces-Afghanistan.

While the casing of the colors symbolized the departure of the division’s headquarters, it also marked the beginning of Task Force Marne.

“Task Force Marne is the name of our home station headquarters that performs all the duties of the division headquarters while it is away from Fort Stewart,” Quintas said.

Col. Sean B. Bernabe will command Task Force Marne alongside Command Sgt. Maj. John K. Johnson, who will be the senior enlisted advisor.

“I am supremely confident in each of these combat-tested leaders’ abilities to serve the division with distinction,” Quintas said. “Each one of them was hand-picked for their unique skills and professionalism and character.”

Bernabe said he plans to keep the same priorities of the commanding general to include maintaining Soldier readiness, ensuring Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield remains the best installation in the Army, and enhancing the relationship with the local community.

Remaining units at Fort Stewart will continue to train and enhance their capabilities while the division headquarters is deployed.

Some of the activities that will be taking place include 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team’s National Training Center rotation, 2nd Brigade Combat Team’s transition from infantry to armored, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s Joint Readiness Training Center rotation and the division’s 100th birthday celebration.

“The Marne Express is now ready to leave the station,” Quintas said. “The 3rd Infantry Division headquarters officially departs to write another chapter in its storied history.”

