LCS project manager recognized for leadership in civil service

PORT HUENEME, Calif.—Mylan To, has been selected to receive the Managerial Leadership in Government Award at the 2017 Women of Color (WOC) for her extensive leadership and career experience within the Department of Defense (DOD). To, a project manager for Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Mission Modules in Littoral and Strike Warfare (L) Department at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), will receive the prestigious award at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Conference, October 2017 in Detroit, Michigan.



After earning a bachelor of science degree in electronic engineering from San Diego State University, To began her DOD career working at NSWC PHD in the spring of 1987 in what is now known as the Product Support Office. Since the start of her career, To has served in various management positions for the command. She has acted as the Principle Acquisition Program Manager for DDG 1000, Lead System Engineer within the Program Executive Office, Integrated Warfare Systems Nine (DDG 1000 Combat Systems Integration), served in the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics and supported PEO IWS One (AEGIS) as the AEGIS Baseline Manager. In her current position, To and her team provide Ready-to-Issue and Ready-to-Use Mission Packages for LCS-class ships. She is responsible for the management and oversight of all planning and execution tasking associated with the In-Service Engineering of the Mission Module Program in direct support of Naval Sea Systems Command headquarters.



Jeffrey Koe, L Department Manager, also praised To’s accomplishments.



“Mylan has had an extraordinary journey throughout her life and is well deserving of this award,” said Koe. “I feel fortunate that she is on the L Department team as we all benefit from her experiences, devotion, work ethic and kindhearted nature.”



To attributes her dedication to civil service in the Department of the Navy to her harrowing experience as a refugee. In 1979, at the age of 16, To, her family and over 400 other Vietnamese refugees made a desperate attempt to escape war-torn Vietnam. They boarded an 85-foot fishing vessel and were attacked by pirates shortly after departure and eventually left stranded at sea. To and the other refugees were finally rescued by the crew of USS Robert E. Peary (FF-1073). She received asylum in the United States and settled in San Diego with her family where she learned the English language and finished high school. To still keeps in touch with the former commanding officer of Peary, who led the rescue; Mr. Bill Mathis, a retired Rear Admiral.



“One of the technical contributions that I am most proud of was the development and delivery of the Aegis Baseline 7 Combat System to support the Aegis Destroyer Program,” said To, “The Baseline was stable, safe and improved the warfighting capability by the numerous improvements that were part of the delivery.” She received a Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Award for her efforts in the development of this system.



To offers some career advice to Warfare Center employees, “Look to fully understand your current position from both a technical and programmatic perspective and make sure your contributions match. From this point challenge yourself with new opportunities to broaden your base of Navy-focused programs at a higher level of involvement.” She added, “New opportunities will give you the chance to gain additional skills and sharpen the ones you have to contribute to the Navy’s mission.”



When she is not supporting the fleet, To enjoys traveling, golfing and gardening.

